ESPN scraps national morning radio show featuring Keyshawn Johnson

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2023, 7:50 PM EDT
They apparently won’t be back, and they apparently won’t be better than ever.

ESPN’s ongoing effort to cut costs includes scrapping the company’s national morning radio show, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. This means that the show featuring former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, along with Max Kellerman and Jay Williams, will be no more.

Per the report, Kellerman is in jeopardy of being laid off entirely.

Marchand writes that Johnson signed a four-year, $18 million contract in 2022.

ESPN will have a new national morning show, Marchand report, but he adds that the hosts won’t be in the seven-figure salary range. Podcasting is taking precedence to radio.

