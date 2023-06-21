Kareem Jackson: Sean Payton is doing things I haven’t experienced

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said during the team’s offseason program that he’s been excited by what he’s seen from safety Kareem Jackson and there’s a mutual appreciation society underway in Denver.

Jackson has played for a number of coaches over the course of his 13-year career, but this offseason was his first time working with Payton and the veteran had a positive experience. He said that he’s seen things from Payton that none of his other coaches have done during his time in the NFL.

“It’s no disrespect to any of my other coaches,” Jackson said, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post. “[Payton’s] attention to detail [and] the way he’s teaching everybody . . . the younger guys [might] not understand it now. I know later on they will appreciate it. Some of the things that he’s doing now, I haven’t experienced.”

Jackson has spent the last four seasons with the Broncos and he’s yet to experience a winning season with the club. The hope in Denver is that Payton’s approach is the right one to get the team back on the right side of .500.