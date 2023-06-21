Lions unveil new blue helmet

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT
DetroitLions.com

The Lions have an alternate helmet. It’s very retro, but it’s not a throwback.

They’ve unveiled a Honolulu Blue helmet with a logo that seems to be inspired by the logo used by the classic Ford Mustang, with a silver lion profile in front of a pair of vertical bars, one blue and one silver.

The team explains the logo was designed to celebrate the team’s 90th season, and that the “classic logo” pays tribute to the team’s heritage. It will have a matte gray face mask and be worn only with the team’s all-gray alternate uniform.

It’s different. It’s new. It will be an acquired taste that many will simply refuse to acquire.

It’s the first time in decades, if ever, that the Lions opted for something other than a silver helmet. Which, given the team’s chronic struggles, could be a good thing. Sort of like Costanza doing the opposite after realizing that everything he has ever done hasn’t worked.

  3. Bold. Nice change! A little similar to Seattle at first glance but I still like it.

  6. Silly. And every time I land on a Lion’s game, or highlights, where they’re in the all-gray uniforms, I feel like I’ve dropped into a Civil War re-enactment.

  9. I’m much more interested in what players can do on the field instead of what color the uniforms might be.

  11. Love the helmet. What are they thinking with the grey uniform though, needs to be the all blues or all white

  13. I think that actually is a bit throwback. The Lions had a similar if not the same logo many years ago that stayed around as a secondary logo on coaching shirts, etc. into at least the early 80s.

  14. This wont help them win games. We’ll see how the season goes a little tired of the hype train.

  15. I’m a Packers fan and I have to say I like this helmet. I think the lion could be a little less stylized (the Mustang logo still looks like a horse) but it’s overall a good design.

  18. Funny…..winning organizations don’t mess around with uniform changes……they put their efforts in championships…….

  19. That new helmet will be responsible for 3 additional wins this year. Ha Ha. Looks good- Really.

  20. I hate it because it’s 2023 and I’m an internet commenter that hates everything

  22. I kind of like it and also feel like it’s more of a car advertisement than a football team. As in – we can’t just let it be about the football team, it also has to be a reminder of our owner’s family’s business ventures, which seems egotistical.

  24. Kinda surprised the league approved the logo considering it is pretty much product placement quasi advertising

  26. This was their logo in the late 50’s / early 60s I believe. Not sure how long they used it though. Nice throwback, this was always one of my favorites.

  27. I like it. I didn’t think Mustang at all when I saw it. I thought of another Ford/Lincoln muscle car from the 60s. The Cougar. Take the mane off the Lion in that logo and it could have come right off the grill of a car.

  29. asa26 says:
    June 21, 2023 at 12:50 pm
    Funny…..winning organizations don’t mess around with uniform changes……they put their efforts in championships…….
    ____________________________________

    Patently untrue. Broncos, Rams, Seahawks, Bucs, Eagles, Patriots, all had uniform changes nearly immediately, if not immediately, preceding SB wins or appearances.

  30. C’mon , Bright silver helmet with no logo , bright silver pants , Honolulu blue jerseys with big white block numbers , that’s the real throwback unis.

  32. Blue is my favorite color. And still that is one of the ugliest things I’ve ever seen.

  34. It’ll be nice seeing one of them rolling around on the turf after Goff has a hissy for throwing an interception.

  35. I think it looks great, and for all of the paper plate washers out there, this was a retro logo, meaning it was made a long time ago not just the other day.

    Will look better as the Lions win the North this year

