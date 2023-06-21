NFL has no comment on latest Tyreek Hill incident

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT
On Tuesday, word emerged that Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has been accused of hitting a marina employee in the head.

On Wednesday, PFT asked the league for comment on the situation, given the realities of the Personal Conduct Policy. The league has declined comment.

That’s not entirely a surprise; sometimes, when a player is accused of something, the response is “no comment.” Sometimes, the league says, “The matter is under review.”

It’s hard to imagine the NFL completely ignoring it. Even if the person who allegedly was struck doesn’t want to press charges (and he reportedly does not), the NFL could conduct a basic investigation. It could attempt, for example, to examine footage from any surveillance cameras that might have captured the incident.

And here’s the other wrinkle, about which Hill and the Dolphins should be concerned. Under the Personal Conduct Policy, past incidents become potentially aggravating factors when attaching a punishment. And Hill, in 2015, pleaded guilty to charges arising from allegations that he choked and punched his pregnant girlfriend.

By rule, the NFL could never punish him for that incident. But the NFL has engineered the Personal Conduct Policy to allow those incidents to enhance the punishment for things that happen once the player falls within the NFL’s jurisdiction.

9 responses to “NFL has no comment on latest Tyreek Hill incident

  1. As opposed to: “We are aware of the situation with Tyreek Hill and blah blah blah”???

  2. But he’s so fast! Fast people get as many chances as they need in the NFL.

  5. The NFL hasn’t made any comment because Roger doesn’t have a clue what to do.
    Roger is the only one who handles the punishment.
    Because he likes punishing people.

  6. Did Kamara get any punishment with his video that was seen by all? Hill won’t get anything. The guy isn’t pressing charges where the Kamara victim is, still no punishment from the league. The Bills, Pats, and Jets fans are just hoping and praying for a suspension, no one on their teams can stop him so they’re hoping the league will. Lol. Hate on! Fins Up!

  7. If he was a punter accused of rape (falsely, as it turned out), he would be cut before training camp and be in an NFL uniform again.

    Remember, “no one is above the law,” or the NFL policies. We all believe that, don’t we…

  8. If the NFL did have a comment, then the media would rip the NFL for ‘not giving Hill the benefit of the doubt’ before he is charged and/or convicted. Clearly Hill is guilty, his history proves this. The NFL should give Hill the maximum allowable penalty, just because of the PR issues this will cause for the NFL. Maybe if the NFLPA educated its clients to not attack other people, we wouldn’t have these problems.

  9. We are coming up on 17 months since Kamara assaulted someone in a casino and the NFL has still not said boo. Don’t hold your breath on Hill.

