Patriots are the betting favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots last week. No further visits are scheduled, and it’s unclear whether other teams are actively pursuing him.

As it stands, the Patriots are the clear favorites to land Hopkins.

Via DraftKings, the Patriots are at +100 to sign the former Texans and Cardinals star. The Bills land next at +350, with the Titans at +400. The Lions come in at +500.

Usually, the Patriots pursue players in secrecy, or something as close to it as they can muster. In the past, interest from Bill Belichick in a player has caused other teams to revisit their own interest in a player.

In this case, Belichick hosting Hopkins hasn’t seemed to get more teams to become interested.

Still, the deal isn’t done. Hopkins presumably is waiting and watching and wondering if another option will emerge. At this point, everyone knows where things stand. We’ll see if that prompts someone else to decide to try to sign him before the Patriots do.