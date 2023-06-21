Patriots are the betting favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2023, 12:09 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots last week. No further visits are scheduled, and it’s unclear whether other teams are actively pursuing him.

As it stands, the Patriots are the clear favorites to land Hopkins.

Via DraftKings, the Patriots are at +100 to sign the former Texans and Cardinals star. The Bills land next at +350, with the Titans at +400. The Lions come in at +500.

Usually, the Patriots pursue players in secrecy, or something as close to it as they can muster. In the past, interest from Bill Belichick in a player has caused other teams to revisit their own interest in a player.

In this case, Belichick hosting Hopkins hasn’t seemed to get more teams to become interested.

Still, the deal isn’t done. Hopkins presumably is waiting and watching and wondering if another option will emerge. At this point, everyone knows where things stand. We’ll see if that prompts someone else to decide to try to sign him before the Patriots do.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Patriots are the betting favorites to land DeAndre Hopkins

  2. This pairing will be a disaster for both player and team.

    LOL!

  3. Hey so could an NFL employee or agent with knowledge of the deal just bet on whoever they know will land him and make a fortune? It seems super easy and obvious given that this is not a game of chance but rather a transaction controlled by people who will know the outcome in advance. Asking for a Commissioner friend.

  5. Hopkins & Logo-dancing JuJu. Catching passes from Macaroni, or the Zapper. AFC East crown, here we come!

  7. Belichick getting desperate. I thought their last three drafts had solved all their problems. I now believe that I was misinformed.

  11. Bill O’Brien workings overtime on his recruiting pitch to D-Hop because BB asked him to close the deal.

  12. Teams are clearly thinking Hopkins doesn’t have much left in the tank. Have to assume that everyone has watched tape on him and the lack of interest is what it is.

  13. If he signs a one-year prove-it deal he should have motivation, at least. But a really bad sign he was making that kind of money with the Cardinals and it still wasn’t enough to get him to practices.

  15. Clearly Hopkins cares more about money than winning, or he would have already signed with a contending team.

  17. If they get DeAndre Hopkins (with JuJu, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry) and Mac Jones progresses under an honest-to-god offensive coordinator, the defense is stout enough to make the Patriots a decent long-shot bet to win the Super Bowl. They’re currently at 60-1. A double-sawbuck gets you $1,200.

  18. He’s wants more than they will pay he’s clearly looking for one last pay day I think the pats should and will pass on his services.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.