Report: Police investigation of Tyreek Hill is finished, no criminal charges filed

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout
The Miami-Dade Police Department has completed its investigation into Tyreek Hill‘s disagreement with employees of a charter company based at Haulover Marina on Sunday. Andy Slater of 640 Fox Sports reports that no criminal charges will be filed, and if the victim wants to pursue charges, police told him he will have to go to the State Attorney General’s Office.

The incident began when Hill’s party boarded a boat without permission, according to Slater.

Employees of the charter company told police that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” Slater reports.

The receiver reportedly hit one of the employees in the back of the head during the incident, but the alleged victim told police he did not want to press charges.

Hill is headed into his second season with the Dolphins after a trade from Kansas City in 2022.

19 responses to “Report: Police investigation of Tyreek Hill is finished, no criminal charges filed

  4. Oh so it was just hill treating working class people like crap
    .

    Dude should be better. He is lucky he even plays the game at all. It is not like he has not done more than enough to not play in the NFL he just did it before being drafted.

  7. Just another overpaid athlete who thinks he’s entitled and can do anything he wants

  8. Just every stereotype of rich spoiled people that has ever been thought of.

  9. Roger doesn’t think the police and the criminal justice system is as effective as he is in handing out justice.
    Roger is going to bring the hammer down and show law enforcement how it’s done.

  10. Just a major league loser. Goodell will do nothing.

    Clear conduct unbecoming by an NFL employee and he’ll do nothing.

    What an embarrassment.

  11. Just typical entitled behavior from an individual removed from the reality of accountability..like keeping classified documents and showing them to your friends– after you’ve been asked to return them.

  12. Have to wonder if perhaps the victim is an undocumented migrant. They usually don’t get involved in police matters even when they are the victims.
    It wouldn’t take much for the governor to toss them out of the state.

  13. Who else is shocked little man found someone small enough that he could slap his head? Maybe he was standing on a crate or something?

  14. Reading the actual report and not just snippets seems like the marina employee went out of his way to get close enough to get smacked on the back of the head. There’s only an outrage over this because the AFC East is fearful of the Fins. The guy has kept his nose clean since he’s been in the league. If law enforcement and the “victim” don’t care, why should you?

  15. That company was definitely looking for one of those celebrity handouts that everyone chases these days

  16. No reference to Hill’s prior bad behavior involving violence? Relevant, for sure. I still think it is one of the reasons KC was willing to move on from him.

  17. alanhaysgrant says:
    June 21, 2023 at 6:31 pm
    Just typical entitled behavior from an individual removed from the reality of accountability..like keeping classified documents and showing them to your friends– after you’ve been asked to return them.

    115

    —————

    Yep. It’s what oligarchs do.

  18. Tyreek has been watching too many NCIS reruns lately. Old (fictitious) white man with a badge slapping back of head – ratings. Young black athlete doing the same – call the cops.

  19. All I’m reading (between the lines) in these comments are “I’m scared to death to play Miami and I was really hoping he’d be suspended for the entire year”.

