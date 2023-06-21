Sam Howell: Jacoby Brissett has been great to have here

USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have made it clear that they’re going to give quarterback Sam Howell every opportunity to win their starting quarterback job.

Head coach Ron Rivera has said that Howell will enter training camp as QB1. But Jacoby Brissett is still on the roster to compete with Howell. And Brissett has brought some veteran leadership to the QBs room, which Howell said he appreciates.

“Jacoby’s awesome. Me and him have become really good friends, and he’s just a great guy,” Howell said during the offseason program, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “He’s been through so much in his career. He’s seen a lot. He’s spent some time with a lot of different teams. He was in New England for a long time with Brady.

“He just has so many stories and so much insight that he can share. He’s been great to have here and he helps a lot.”

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noted that Brissett is “showing Sam what it takes to be a consistent professional,” praising the example Brissett has been for a young quarterback like Howell.

Brissett also said that he’s enjoying working with Howell.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Brissett said. “He’s smart, can make all the throws. Been a joy to be around. I know that makes me sound old, but he’s been good to be around [and] learn from each other. Competing against each other has just been a lot of fun.”

While the Commanders would surely like Howell to excel to stop the proverbial revolving door at quarterback, if he falters, Brissett has proven that he’s capable of stepping up and being effective behind center.