Trill Williams cleared from torn ACL ahead of Dolphins camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 21, 2023, 7:13 AM EDT
Cornerback Trill Williams‘ bid to make the Dolphins last summer ended when he tore his ACL during a preseason game, but it looks like this summer’s bid is set to hit the ground running when training camp opens.

Williams recently took part in teammate Xavien Howard‘s charity softball game and gave an update on his recovery from last year’s season-ending injury.

“I feel fantastic,” Williams said, via Mike Masala of USAToday.com. “I got cleared towards the end of OTAs, and I’m just ready to go back out there and compete and prove to myself and show coaches and everybody else what I can do and what my ability [is].”

Williams made one appearance for the Dolphins in 2021 and will be trying to make it in a cornerback group that added Jalen Ramsey and second-round pick Cam Smith this offseason.

  1. Prior to his injury last season there was a buzz around training camp that circled Williams. He was flashing consistently in camp and the beat reporters were talking about him throughout the summer for making plays. I think even with the off-season additions of Cam Smith and Jaylon Ramsey, Trill Williams still has a good shot to make the roster.

