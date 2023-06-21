XFL, USFL TV ratings finish in a “dead heat”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2023, 1:56 PM EDT
Philadelphia Stars v Michigan Panthers
Getty Images

The USFL’s regular season has ended. It’s time to compare viewership from the second season of the four-letter spring league with the return of the XFL for first time since 2020.

Via Anthony Crupi of Sportico.com, the two leagues  “finished in a dead heat.”

Per the report, the XFL averaged 602,073 viewers per game, and the USFL averaged 604,175 per game.

The USFL still has its postseason, with two games this weekend followed by the championship game.

It’s not great, but it’s not horrible, either. The question becomes the ratings that the networks televising the games would have generated with other (cheaper) programming.

Can both of these leagues survive? Either? Neither? A merger would make a lot of sense, expanding the USXFL or UXFL (or SUXFL) to 16 teams and creating a greater sense of competition for supremacy.

The NFL is the pinnacle of pro football. Everything else pales in comparison. Which explains why every other effort at an alternate league, including the one the NFL kept going for nearly a generation, eventually fails.

Maybe it will be different with the XFL and/or the USFL. Maybe legalized gambling will make people more interested in betting on, and in turn watching, the games. Maybe real-time micro-betting will become the hook.

It will take time and money to find out whether that’s the case. Meanwhile, there’s a wide-open path for in-season Tuesday night and Wednesday night football, if one of these alternate leagues ever decide to fish where the fish are.

Then again, if the XFL or USFL or Some-Other-F-L ever tries to squat on Tuesday night or Wednesday night during football season, the big fish that is Big Shield will start flopping around in that pond, pronto.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “XFL, USFL TV ratings finish in a “dead heat”

  1. only way a merger makes sense as if these were 2 completely different audiences that would combine into a 1.2m viewership. But i have a feeling its mostly the same people so all a merger would do is split costs. Let ’em battle it out and eventually one will break away.

  2. Who checks the ratings before or after they watch a sporting event on TV?
    I know there are people who make sure they follow the popular trends and try to watch what everyone is watching.
    But those people don’t watch sports. People who watch sports on TV don’t care about the ratings.

  3. The word on the street is that the XFL is $60 million in the hole for last season. The USFL is building slow and right, why the heck would FOX want anything to do with that dead league walking? The XFL’s days are numbered bleeding out cash like that.

  4. I enjoyed watching both leagues , guys out there playing for the love of the game with a few maybe taking the next step. Not like these NFL babies out there sitting on their donkey.

  5. Its not horrible? Those numbers are awful. Why do we kid ourselves that these leagues are any good?

  7. Just the fact that there are two of these leagues turns me off as a viewer. You’re taking a pool of players who already weren’t NFL-caliber and splitting them up into two leagues, diluting the overall talent.

    Then we get to the coaches. Unlike the players, we are talking about coaches who could be coaching at the college level if they were accomplished enough. So in the end you’re getting coaches who would otherwise be coaching at the High School level, I guess? The head coaches never seem all that prepared or knowledgeable about their teams, as if someone else does the coaching during the week and the head coaches are just there to be in some cases a semi-recognizable name and lend some credibility.

    Two leagues of basically sub-practice squad scrimmages just isn’t that interesting to watch.

    Maybe if the leagues were merged and then some teams were cut so you had 10-12, and the coaching was condensed you might have a good product – especially if the NFL and NCAA were able to collaborate and it were an actual endorsed intermediate league between the two it would be quality.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.