Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he’s been here a lot longer than he has

Getty Images

The Bengals pulled off a surprise free-agent signing when they brought in left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March.

After spending the last two seasons with the Chiefs, Brown is now under contract with one of their biggest competitors in the conference through 2026. But while Brown is new on the club, head coach Zac Taylor said toward the end of the offseason program that it doesn’t seem that way.

“He’s a guy that feels like he’s been here for a lot longer than he has,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “There’s no shyness to him. That’s how you blend into a locker room and get to know people when you’re personable like that and he is, so I appreciate that about him. He asked really good questions, football questions. He wants to be the best.

“It’s really exciting when you are able to acquire a player like that. He’s got all that tangible stuff and personality stuff. That’s all good stuff.”

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons — two with Baltimore and two with Kansas City. The Bengals are counting on him to reach that same level of performance to anchor their offensive line for years to come.