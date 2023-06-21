Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he’s been here a lot longer than he has

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 21, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The Bengals pulled off a surprise free-agent signing when they brought in left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March.

After spending the last two seasons with the Chiefs, Brown is now under contract with one of their biggest competitors in the conference through 2026. But while Brown is new on the club, head coach Zac Taylor said toward the end of the offseason program that it doesn’t seem that way.

“He’s a guy that feels like he’s been here for a lot longer than he has,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “There’s no shyness to him. That’s how you blend into a locker room and get to know people when you’re personable like that and he is, so I appreciate that about him. He asked really good questions, football questions. He wants to be the best.

“It’s really exciting when you are able to acquire a player like that. He’s got all that tangible stuff and personality stuff. That’s all good stuff.”

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons — two with Baltimore and two with Kansas City. The Bengals are counting on him to reach that same level of performance to anchor their offensive line for years to come.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he’s been here a lot longer than he has

  1. I would have loved to see him in a Dolphins jersey. We would pay double for a high profile player. The fact that he has integrity, class, and is coachable makes him worth whatever he wants…. At least in Miami.

  2. The Chiefs didn’t re-sign him for a reason.

    They could and would have, but didn’t see the value of paying him top $ as one of best at the position when he plays above average – at best.

    If you watched him play the last two years, you know his strengths… And definitely his weaknesses.

  3. The reality is Cincinnati is 0-3 in the Super Bowl and that matters. Taylor when you get there you have to win it. You didn’t. You won’t get another shot. That loss will weigh you down just like it did the Atlanta Falcons. It ruined them. I doesn’t matter who you bring in. You had your shot and you blew it.

  4. Bungles are always world beaters in the off season. Their fan base acts like they have won something which of course they haven’t. Win a SuperBowl and then tell us how great you are.

  5. As a life long Bengals fan the thing i love most about this team is the hate and jealousy it has brought out from the fans of other teams. When they really were the Bungles nobody cared about them or what their fans said. Now they are obsessed with every comment from every player, coach and fan.When they didn`t fear them they didn`t care what they said.It makes me smile every time!

  7. sirmooney says:
    June 21, 2023 at 12:18 pm

    The Chiefs didn’t re-sign him for a reason.

    They could and would have, but didn’t see the value of paying him top $ as one of best at the position when he plays above average – at best.

    If you watched him play the last two years, you know his strengths… And definitely his weaknesses.
    ————————————————————————————————————————————————-
    First of all they didn`t pay him TOP dollar. He is the 18th highest paid tackle. Which for a 26 year old player with 4 straight Pro Bowls isn`t bad at all.
    Second the Chiefs paid more for Jawann Taylor who has never made a Pro Bowl and his team let him walk to franchise Evan Ingram instead.
    Third your new LT is Donovan Smith and if you`ve watched HIM play the last 2 seasons you only know his weaknesses.

  8. The bengals won’t be nearly as excited when the real games begin. Brown thinks he’s way better than he actually is.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.