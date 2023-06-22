Aaron Rodgers embraces effort by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to debate Dr. Peter Hotez

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2023, 10:13 AM EDT
Aaron Rodgers Speaks At Psychedelic Science 2023
Aaron Rodgers is not sticking to sports. Instead, he’s continuing to stick his neck out when it comes to having needles stick vaccines into the arms of Americans.

Rodgers, via SI.com, recently waded into the effort to cajole Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. over the COVID vaccines. Rodgers shared on Instagram a clip of Hotez admitting to unhealthy eating habits with this message: “@robertfkennedyjr would mop this bum.”

Hotez responded on Wednesday, retweeting the SI.com story and sending this message to Rodgers: “Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs me this wk. In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% protective vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance. . . . This is so unnecessary, I have no bad thoughts for Aaron, I needed to speak out in 2021 to try and save lives. 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during those delta BA.1 waves in last half of 2021 early 2022.”

Rodgers previously has expressed support for Kennedy’s presidential campaign. During Wednesday’s psychedelics conference in Denver, where Rodgers shared a stage with podcaster Aubrey Marcus, Marcus explained that he received a cosmic message about a sword or something while tripping on some sort of drug and concluded that Kennedy will be the next president.

To date, Rodgers has not faced aggressive questioning from the New York media regarding his unconventional beliefs, whether it’s his strong anti-vaccine stance or not-so-subtle 9/11 trutherism. Maybe, eventually, someone covering the team will ask him to elaborate on views that he has decided not to keep to himself.

Rodgers is a smart guy who seems to like to demonstrate his intellect by pushing back against a wide range of conventional views. But not every conventional view is the product of a grand conspiracy.

By regarding every official narrative as a lie or a coverup, eventually Rodgers will get one right. Along the way, chances are he’ll also get plenty wrong.

16 responses to “Aaron Rodgers embraces effort by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to debate Dr. Peter Hotez

  3. Rodger’s should hook up with Kid Rock and shoot at some Bud Light cans while on psychedelics.

  6. “Dr Hotez is a bum that know’s he can’t win a debate.”

    Because doctors spend so much time honing their debating skills in medical school?

  7. So .. what do we know about Aaron?

    1. He’s a hall of fame QB.

    2. He holds grudges.

    3. He’s increasingly becoming wack-a-doodle.

    4. He’s New York’s problem now.

  8. “Rodgers is a smart guy…”

    Is he though? Or is it one loon supporting another loon in their unfounded conspiracy-based battle against actual science?

  9. It’s funny how athletes rip arm chair QBs for not having a clue about what they are criticizing because they have never played the game at a high level. Yet there are a few athletes who think they are so far above everyone else, that they even start to believe that their uninformed opinions are fact because they falsely believe that they are smartest person in the room at all times.

  10. Good for him – the alleged vaccine neither prevented COVID nor the spread of COVID. Glorified placebo, actually not even that.
    Never had that problem with, you know, actual vaccines a la polio, measles.
    Big-time lies perpetuated to assuage weak-minded, scared individuals.

  11. Some people were thinking Kennedy might have a chance to upset Biden in the primaries. Now he came out on the side of Russia vs. Ukraine. So much for that.

  12. the indisputable fact is that the Covid vaccine saved millions of people from dying.stick that in your dope pipe and smoke it Rodgers.

  13. Rodgers is going to become one of those people that if you’re on the same side of any opinion with, you will need to evaluate your life.

