Bill Belichick emphasizes the “huge, huge difference” of big plays on special teams

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long embraced special teams, getting involved in coaching in the kicking game and prioritizing special teams players on his roster. He says it’s one of the areas of the game where a team can find the biggest edge.

Belichick said in an interview with The 33rd Team that he sees the potential in significant game-changing plays through special teams.

“I really kind of look at those as bonus points, bonus yardage,” Belichick said. “You can’t count on those. You never go into a game saying, ‘We’re going to be able to block a punt for a touchdown.’ But if you can get one of those plays, then that seven-point swing is statistically a huge, huge difference. No different than a defensive score. A special teams score kind of equates to that. So those bonus points that you can get, or bonus yards that you get, make a big difference ultimately in the points, and that’s the name of the game, those extra points.”

The Patriots are coming off their worst special teams season of Belichick’s career, particularly on punts and kickoffs, where New England ranked near the bottom of the league. Belichick wants to see that turn around in 2023.

4 responses to “Bill Belichick emphasizes the “huge, huge difference” of big plays on special teams

  1. Belichick should not be considered the greatest coach of all time even if he breaks Shula’s record.

    No other coach at his level would even entertain the idea of allowing two completely unqualified bozos take a giant dump on the career of his second year young QB.

  4. He makes a good point. Nowhere else in the game is the unexpected in play as it is with the special teams plays. It can be just as routine as any other aspect of the game, but it’s also where the most excitingly unusual things can happen that can impact the momentum of a game. If kickoffs and punts are removed or hobbled enough, it will make the overall game more dreary in a way the league office may not realize.

