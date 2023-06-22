Browns to hold eight open training camp practices in August

Getty Images

The Browns announced earlier this year that they will be practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for the first chunk of training camp this summer and they announced the rest of their schedule on Thursday.

After practicing in West Virginia from July 22-30, the team will hold their first practice at their facility in Berea, Ohio on August 1. They will then play the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.

The August 1 practice will be the first of eight sessions open to the general public. The Browns will also open up their practices on August 6-7, August 9, August 20, and August 20-22 before wrapping up the preseason in Kansas City on August 26.

None of the practices in West Virginia will be open to the public, so the sessions in August will be the only chance for fans to see the team go through their preparations for the season.