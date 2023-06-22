Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 22, 2023, 11:07 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Jets defense has taken a hit even before the start of training camp.

Chuck Clark has torn his ACL and will be out for the 2023 season, according to multiple Thursday reports.

Clark suffered the injury toward the end of the offseason program last week. It was reported at the time that the Jets feared Clark had suffered a serious knee injury, but Clark was going to undergo further testing and a second opinion. That resulted in confirmation that Clark had torn his ACL.

New York acquired Clark from the Ravens in March. The veteran safety played all 1,093 snaps for Baltimore last season, recording a career-high 101 tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Clark has appeared in 96 games with 63 starts. He’s recorded five career interceptions with 32 passes defensed.

With Clark’s injury, the Jets signed safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal last week.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL

  3. Good thing the Jets signed Adrian Amos when they did. Losing Clark for the season is a tough break. Waiting for Trollboy with his classy LOL.

  4. It’s alright… these things happen. Get well, Chuck. We will see you next year!

  7. Ravens fan here. Always liked him as a player and a person. Hope the recovery goes well.

  8. Maybe Aaron can hook him up with some magic shrooms. Those things can heal everything!

  10. Definitely NOT a Jets fan, but hate to hear any player getting hurt, especially in offseason drills… full & speedy recovery!!!

  11. Amos will help the Jets lose a lot of games as QB’s target him for easy first downs.
    Seriously Amos lacks the speed to play the position and is easily out of position most of the time.

  12. will never play for a jets. this is like the 3rd straight year a fa or traded for player blows out their acl without playing a snap for the jets. frustrating.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.