Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL

The Jets defense has taken a hit even before the start of training camp.

Chuck Clark has torn his ACL and will be out for the 2023 season, according to multiple Thursday reports.

Clark suffered the injury toward the end of the offseason program last week. It was reported at the time that the Jets feared Clark had suffered a serious knee injury, but Clark was going to undergo further testing and a second opinion. That resulted in confirmation that Clark had torn his ACL.

New York acquired Clark from the Ravens in March. The veteran safety played all 1,093 snaps for Baltimore last season, recording a career-high 101 tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Clark has appeared in 96 games with 63 starts. He’s recorded five career interceptions with 32 passes defensed.

With Clark’s injury, the Jets signed safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal last week.