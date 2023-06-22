Dak Prescott thinks rookie running back Deuce Vaughn helps the offense immediately

Getty Images

The Cowboys selected running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes Vaughn will make an immediate impact.

Prescott said that Vaughn, whose father, Chris, is the Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, was a welcome addition in Dallas.

“That was one that you do get excited about when you see that story,” Prescott said on Sportsradio 96.7 FM, via the Dallas Morning News. “Understanding going into it knowing who he was, knowing his dad, thinking how cool that would be if you could make that happen. I did pay attention enough that he was there in the [sixth] round or something, was like how is he still there? Seeing that, seeing that reaction, just knowing how great of a guy Chris, who is the father, is. I’m excited about Deuce being in there. I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately.”

Prescott said he doesn’t put much stock in a player’s draft status.

“I’m never too high or low in the draft,” Prescott said. “I went in the fourth round 135th Pick, I’ve watched guys go undrafted, come in and run a locker room or be one of the best players on the team or in their position. I’ve watched the first round guys not live up to what they were picked to do. And so I don’t put a lot into the draft.”

But Vaughn is a sixth-rounder who has Prescott excited.