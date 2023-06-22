Miami-Dade Police say Tyreek Hill remains under investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2023, 9:16 AM EDT
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins
The reporting regarding the latest Tyreek Hill incident has been all over the place.

The alleged victim reportedly doesn’t want to press charges. The police report, however, says he does.

The investigation into Hill’s role in the situation reportedly has concluded without charges. The police, however, say the investigation continues.

Here’s the first line from the NFL.com item on the matter: “Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed to NFL Media on Wednesday evening.”

The fact that NFL Media sought the clarification and then trumpeted it to the world on the media outlet owned and operated by the league should be regarded as an ominous development by Hill. The NFL has the power to investigate and to discipline Hill for any violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, and to enhance any punishment based on his guilty plea from 2015 for choking and punching his pregnant girlfriend.

The league officially has had no comment on the latest Hill incident. The article on the league’s website says plenty.

This thing seems to be far from over. And Hill, even if he doesn’t end up being charged, could end up being punished by the NFL.

11 responses to “Miami-Dade Police say Tyreek Hill remains under investigation

  2. Should have been booted from the league after the child abuse incident. Actually, given his history, he arguably never should have been drafted. Chiefs enabled him – will the Dolphins?

  4. Sounds like this was going to be swept under the rug until the story started to get some traction.

  5. This is good, because accountability for your actions is good. If a person punched Tyreek Hill, would Hill press charges? Yes, yes he would. So why should Hill’s victim not be given the same choice? Maybe the NFLPA should educate its clients that committing assault & battery is not acceptable behavior.

  8. entitled a$$clown. hope he pays a ton for some his arrogant, im better than you attitude.

  9. I can only imagine what was said to trigger him in that moment. Still no excuse since fans say things every Sunday, but what was said had to be really bad.

  10. All of this could simply be for optics. The police puff their chests that Hill is still under investigation so that they spin the narrative that Hill isn’t getting preferential treatment. Hill’s agent, the NFLPA, and the media ll tell Hill to ‘not worry about a thing, we’ll talk to the victim and the police and get this issue resolved so that Hill can “just play football”‘.That’s how this works and is how pampered athletes are enabled. The agent gets to keep his job, the NFLPA gets to look like they actually do something, and the media gets assurances that they will be granted interviews with Hill whenever they want (because ‘journalists use athletes to advance their own media careers). Everyone involved has an angle.

