Najee Harris predicts Calvin Austin III will be “featured a lot” by Steelers

Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson said this month the team needs a “big jump” from George Pickens in his second season and the team also appears to have some plans in mind for another wide receiver who joined the team in the 2022 draft.

While Pickens was a contributor as a rookie, fourth-round pick Calvin Austin III spent the entire season on injured reserve. He was back at work this spring, however, and running back Najee Harris said that his teammate is someone who can make an impact while lining up “really anywhere” on the offense.

“I think he’s gonna be featured a lot,” Harris said, via the team’s website. “He’s gonna put a lot of pressure on defenses.”

Jackson confirmed that the team has been looking at Austin “in different places” this offseason, but that they are “still massaging his role” as they head toward this summer’s training camp. Assuming Austin stays healthy this time around, September will bring a better idea of how the wideout fits into the team’s plans for this season.