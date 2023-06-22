Nathaniel Hackett: Jets will give Aaron Rodgers freedom to run the offense

Posted by Charean Williams on June 22, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 25 Browns at Packers
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers won his third and fourth MVP awards when he was 36 and 37 (finishing those seasons a year older with a December birthday). He did not play as well last season, but Nathaniel Hackett, now reunited with Rodgers, expects the quarterback to return being one of the league’s best again this season despite Rodgers turning 40 in December.

“I just want to see Aaron play some of the best football he’s ever played in his career,” Hackett told Peter Schrager on The Season podcast. “That was something that was so fun to be a part of when we were at Green Bay, and I want to see him get to where he wants to be, accomplish what he wants to accomplish.”

Hackett, now the Jets’ offensive coordinator, spent the 2019-21 seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. Rodgers won two MVP awards and made the Pro Bowl all three seasons. Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 109.2 passer rating in the three seasons Hackett was there.

Though head coach Matt LaFleur called the plays with the Packers, Hackett was a big part of Rodgers’ success.

Hackett will call the plays this season, but the Jets offense also will be Rodgers’ offense.

“I think there’s going to be some freedom with Aaron, and as we moved forward in the Green Bay system, there was definitely more freedom as we went,” Hackett said. “We’re just going to continue that because you’ve got to take advantage of a guy like Aaron that is so smart and understands it. So, [we’re] trying to build this thing for him and build it so that when he sees certain things, he can do all kind of stuff and put us in the best position possible.”

Despite all of his individual success, Rodgers won only one Super Bowl in 15 seasons as the Packers’ starter. He gives the Jets a chance this season.

18 responses to “Nathaniel Hackett: Jets will give Aaron Rodgers freedom to run the offense

  1. LaFleur had a lot more to do with Rodgers success than Hackett. This sounds like Hackett is going to allow Rodgers to be his own OC.

  2. It would be easier just to name Rodgers as offensive coordinator and label Hackett’s job like in the movies, “Assistant to Mr Rodgers.”

  4. Aaron Rodgers stoned is better at calling plays then: Adam Gase, Mike Lefleur, Dowell Loggains, Jeremy Bates, Marty Mornhinweg, Chan Gailey,….

  5. Does that mean in his renegotiated contract, he will also be offensive coordinator?

  7. Just confirming that this bozo was a glorified cheerleader who somehow got an NFL head coaching job, lol.

  9. Aaron won with a legacy Packers team built by those who came before him.

    Once me-first Rodgers’ culture took over, nothing but vainglory – and no gridiron glory. Nothing but illusion and ego.

    Nothing will change with the Jets. And when Rodgers declining skills are on full display, the search for scapegoats will begin. But this time he won’t escape the blame. In his mind he’s the GOAT, but his legacy will be one of extreme disappointment. Just one giant asterisk, and we know what that shape looks like writ large. It looks like Aaron.

  10. Rodgers won a SB and 4 League MVP trophies by NOT running the offense. Now he’s on the last final holes of his career, speaking at psychadelic conferences, running amok in NYC… how will putting the responsibility of running the offense on him actually be a good thing?

  13. We shall see. The last QB from GB didn’t fare so well playing for the Jets. Hopefully, Mr. Rodgers has a better go of it.

  14. “Aaron Rodgers stoned is better at calling plays then: Adam Gase, Mike Lefleur, Dowell Loggains, Jeremy Bates, Marty Mornhinweg, Chan Gailey,….”

    Don’t forget Darrell Bevell, who called the most stupid play in the history of the Super Bowl.

  17. Somewhere… Adam Gase is sitting on a park bench… frivolously scribbling on a clipboard… all by himself.

