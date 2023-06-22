NFL Players Association expects to have a new executive director by June 29

Getty Images

Apparently, the winner will be known before the finalists ever are.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the NFL Players Association expects to have a new executive director chosen by Thursday, June 29.

Per Fischer, NFLPA staff has been asked to attend a meet-and-greet with the successor to DeMaurice Smith next Thursday at union headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The NFLPA’s board of player representatives will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday to elect a new executive director. There is reportedly a “heavy favorite” for the job, even if no one outside the NFLPA’s very tight bubble know who it is.

Although there are arguments to be made that confidentiality is important for candidates who might currently have other jobs, at some point the names of the candidates need to be known to the rank and file. The player representatives are elected by their teammates. How can there be no disclosure to the players on the various teams, who should have a voice regarding who will or won’t lead the union?

The complete absent of transparency invites speculation as to potential skullduggery. It would be better if all players know who the finalists are, before the final votes are cast by their elected representatives.

At this point, it appears that won’t be the case.