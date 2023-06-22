Rams sign fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The Rams continued making progress toward getting their entire draft class under contract on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed fourth-round quarterback Stetson Bennett. He’s the fifth pick to sign in the last three days and the Rams are down to five unsigned picks in their 14-player group.

Bennett was the starting quarterback for Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams, but his size and arm strength worked against him in the eyes of many evaluators. A track record of success against high-level competition in spite of those shortcomings helped push him into the fourth round, however, and he’ll have a shot at backing up Matthew Stafford this fall.

Third-round defensive ends Byron Young and Kobie Turner join sixth-round defensive back Tre'Vius Tomlinson, sixth-round defensive end Ochaun Mathis, and sixth-round running back Zach Evans as the team’s unsigned picks.

