Ravens to host 18 open training camp practices this summer

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 22, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

There will be plenty of opportunities for folks to see quarterback Lamar Jackson throw to Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore’s new offense this summer.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that they’ll host 18 training camp practices open to fans from late July into mid-August. While 17 of those sessions will be held at the club’s Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md., the team will also have an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

While the practices are free to attend, fans will need to claim passes for each session — including the practice at M&T Bank Stadium. Attendance is limited to 1,000 fans for the practices at Baltimore’s team headquarters. The Ravens announced those passes will be available on July 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

The team’s stadium practice will be Saturday, July 29.

Baltimore will also host Washington for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 15 and 16.

Camp opens to the public on July 26.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Ravens to host 18 open training camp practices this summer

  1. Best facilities in the league. Meanwhile the bungles take a school bus to a college facility LOL

  2. Baltimore does do a great job with Training camp. In addition to admission, there is swag they give away at the gate. There are a few vendors inside with free swag too. The bleachers are close to the fields and you can walk around and get really close to the players. At the end all the kids get to go to a section and get autographs. Very well done.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.