Report: Deion Sanders undergoes emergency surgery for a blood clot

Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders faces another serious medical issue.

Six days after Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot to amputation, Pat McAfee reports that Sanders required emergency surgery for a blood clot in his groin. Former NFL cornerback Adam Pacman Jones, who appeared on McAfee’s show, told McAfee that he spoke directly to Sanders.

The surgery was scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to Jones.

Sanders already has lost two toes to blood clots, and last week on Instagram, he discussed the lack of blood flow to his left foot. He said he doesn’t have feeling in the bottom of his foot.

“As you know, I’ve faced some medical challenges with my foot but I’ve never said ‘WHY ME,’” Sanders said. “I keep moving forward, progressing. . . . See you never know what a person may be going through while I sit in your seat of judgement, but you can trust and believe that we are all going through something. Just keep the faith and know that if He brought you to it, He will bring you through it . . I’m CoachPrime and I’m built for this. #Coach Prime”

Sanders, 55, missed three games during the 2021 season when he was coaching Jackson State because of complications from his foot surgery.

In his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, Sanders played in Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year each of the past two seasons at Jackson State before leaving for Colorado in December.