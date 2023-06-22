Still looking for “right situation,” Dalvin Cook mentions Dolphins and Jets as possible destinations

Getty Images

When free-agent running back Dalvin Cook last mentioned his aspirations in a new team, he said he wants to win a Super Bowl.

On Thursday, he was asked to name the teams he has spoken to that could make his objective a reality, during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He mentioned two teams.

“You know, a lot of people got me pegged going back home [to the Dolphins],” Cook said. “A lot of people got me going to the Jets. It’s all over the place right now, but what’s gonna be important for me is just going to that right situation and helping somebody turn the page. I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don’t mind. I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page.”

He was asked specifically about the Miami roster and the other pieces they have on offense.

“Yeah, it’s an exciting situation to go into when you got guys that can stretch the field on the outside,” Cook said. I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua [Tagovailoa], when he’s out on the field, they got a winning a record. Like you said, as a running back you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I’m good in, and that’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run. So it’s like, you know, it’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”

Cook has spoken on at least three occasions since become a free agent. He doesn’t seem to be close to making a decision.

But he has time. Camps don’t open until late July. In fact, given the injury rate at the position, he could actually end up getting a better deal if he waits for someone to get injured — and for a team to become desperate.