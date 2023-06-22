Travis Kelce to Ja’Marr Chase: Don’t you ever disrespect Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Charean Williams on June 22, 2023, 3:23 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Ring Ceremony - Red Carpet
Getty Images

The Chiefs and Bengals have gone back and forth on the field the past two seasons, quickly becoming one of the league’s best rivalries. They now are going back and forth off the field, adding fuel to their rivalry.

It started innocently enough when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the best quarterback in the league. Burrow added he doesn’t “think there’s any argument right now.”

Apparently there is.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase backed his quarterback as the best in the league but added “Pat who?” when told that Burrow had tabbed Mahomes. Chase intended it tongue in cheek, but Mahomes and the Chiefs took offense.

After the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony last week, Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration: “That’s who.”

During their “New Heights” podcast this week, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, discussed the beef.

“I thought it was a little bold,” Travis Kelce said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “[Mahomes is] a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say ‘Pat who’ is like. . .”

“It’s a little disrespectful,” Jason Kelce piped in. “Pat didn’t like it.”

Jason Kelce went on to describe Mahomes’ tweet directed at Chase.

“It is what it is, dog,” Travis Kelce said. “Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your shit, talk your shit, pimp. Just better back it up.”

It will be awhile before the two teams play: They are scheduled for a Dec. 31 game in Kansas City. But it surely isn’t enough time for the trash talk between the two teams to be forgotten.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

32 responses to “Travis Kelce to Ja’Marr Chase: Don’t you ever disrespect Patrick Mahomes

  2. There’s nothing more annoying than Travis Kelce’s mouth, and I’m a huge Travis Kelce fan. Clearly Jamarr’s not disrespecting Mahomes, but I do find it funny that he so easily got under the skin of 2 of the best of all time.

  10. He’s 3-1 vs Mahomes, i’d say he’s backing it up. Good job on eeking the last one out though. Just keep coughing up that ball, Trav.

  11. Should probs leave the social media beefing to Jackson and horse face.

  12. Kelce is such a tool. The man continues to run his mouth toward the Bengals but has yet to break a 100 yards when facing them in his career and has actively cost them at least one game against them. As for Chase’s comment, first of all it was a joke, secondly though even if he was serious why wouldn’t he be? Burrow has outplayed Mahomes in every game they’ve played against each other.

  14. Kelce brothers’ national moment of goofy, fun charm lasted approximately 2 weeks before their general toolishness came back into focus. They’re both awesome players. These things not mutually exclusive.

  15. It was meant to be a joke. The Kelce brothers need to grow up. They’re talking just as much crap back at Chase. Travis Kelce talks like a 13 year-old at the playground.

  18. I like Pat Mahommes happy for the chiefs and all that. Think they deserve all they’ve gotten and probably more SB’s.

    Sick of Kelce though. He’s dumber than Gronk and doesn’t strike you as a nice guy like Gronk does.

  19. I had no problem with Ja’Marr Chase having a little fun, as if any football fan doesn’t know who Pat Mahomes is, let alone an NFL player. I also think that Mahomes was having a little fun himself with his response back to Chase. However, the Kelce brothers are coming off as thin-skinned and petty, does everything have to be interpreted as disrespectful now? Toughen up ladies…

  20. Another example of the Chiefs being obsessed with Cincy. Not a good look from Kelce, but that’s par for the course with him.

  21. I’m biased, but Jason is definitely the better Kelce brother all around. Travis is kind of a loud mouth party jerk.

    Their live podcast special was unwatchable IMO, but I dig their normal weekly podcast most of the time.

  24. Burrow_to_Chase says:
    June 22, 2023 at 3:36 pm
    He’s 3-1 vs Mahomes, i’d say he’s backing it up. Good job on eeking the last one out though. Just keep coughing up that ball, Trav.
    __________________________________________

    Pretty sure that there is no ring for “record vs Mahomes” but if there were the colts are 2-0 so the Bengals wouldn’t even win that. The Bengals get way too much hype for zero accomplishments.

  26. “but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now!” -Kelse

    “Who?!?” -Chase

  27. Kelce needs to shut up already his mouth is too big. They were joking around dont be so serious fake tough guy.

  28. Kelce is getting his last few minutes of NFL relevancy before the 34 year old body fails him. Helluva HoF career but it is about over.

  29. Stop trying to make this a story, it isn’t. If you listen to any of the players involved they are just enjoying light hearted fun.

  30. Better hope the refs give them another 5th down to save the drive so they can get a 2nd win out of 5 tries.

  32. “Mahomes and Kelce have done something that Chase and Burrow have not”

    Only once since Burrow has been in the league and if it wasn’t for the refs trying everything including giving a 5th down….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.