Bills extend Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027

The Bills have made a pair of moves to keep continuity at the top of their football operation.

Buffalo announced on Friday that General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

McDermott was hired before Beane in early 2017, with the G.M. joining the club in May of that year. The team made the postseason for the first time since 1999 in McDermott and Beane’s first season. Then Buffalo won its first division title since 1995 in 2020, advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

The club has lost in the divisional round in each of the last two seasons. But the Bills have compiled a 62-35 record under Beane and McDermott, marking the club’s most successful stretch since the heyday of the 90s.

“Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.”

“Brandon is a very competitive person,” Pegula added on Beane. “I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He’s not afraid to say what he’s thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication.”

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, though they were announced today, the extensions have been done for some time. The extensions also link McDermott and Beane contractually, as their deals now align at the same year.

The extensions, however, do not necessarily guarantee job security. Last March, the Cardinals announced General Manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had agreed to contract extensions through the 2027 season. But neither is with Arizona now, as Kingsbury was fired and Keim went on a medical leave of absence before it was made clear he wouldn’t return after the season.

20 responses to "Bills extend Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027

  1. A smart, well run organization. They held off big money pressure from big markets. They make the playoffs. If Diggs doesn’t go crazy and Allen keeps it in his pants they could win the Superbowl.

  2. Beane ok.
    McDermott has proven unable to get it done in postseason,
    he’ll be out by end of 2024.

  4. Dont be fooled into thinking that this means they cant still fire McDermott in the next two years.

  6. Guess God thought he didn’t pray enough and sent the scourge of 13 seconds on McDermott

  8. I think they’ve squandered their current window, but I do think people are too quick to get rid of coaches and GMs. Buffalo was a train wreck for 20 years, hiring Dick Jauron and people like that and declaring Ryan Fitzpatrick the franchise QB. Maybe McDermott takes a while to win his title like Bill Cohwer. Who knows? He’s a good coach though, and winning a Super Bowl isn’t easy. He has had some big time brain farts in big games though like that 13 second debacle. The Browns are a perfect example of this. John Dorsey stacked that team up with talent in a couple of years, but his personality flaws and missing on the QB and HC got him run out of town.

  9. Sounds like someone just broke a bunch of mirrors in Buffalo or something cause now they’re in for 7 more years of bad luck… 🍀🤣🧐

  10. I’m surprised about McDermott… with Leslie Frazier’s unusual departure and the Bills consistently riding a good-but-not-great wave (aka – failing to win big playoff games), coupled with Josh Allen’s obvious digression this year (straight up Hero Ball) under Ken Dorsey doesn’t mean McDermott ought to be fired, but also means there are a handful of major question marks to his regime. To be fair, IDK enough about coach contracts to know what’s guaranteed and what isn’t.

  12. McDermott is a solid coach. I don’t think he’s a great coach, but he’s not bad either. And if you decide to roll the dice on a coordinator or someone else, you could waste valuable years of Allen’s career.

    The 13 seconds coaching was one of that staff’s worst moments, and it’s hard to tell how much McD had to do w/ that. It was really the defensive playcalling that was the biggest issue. As for last year, any coach would get a pass on that Bengals game. The team was pretty clearly mentally exhausted by the time that game rolled around.

    The Bills only lost 3 games last season, by a total of 8 points. This year’s team is better, with a stronger O-line, wide receiver corps & running game. The window, which gets mentioned so often here, is wide open. I’m sure opposing fans want it to be closed, but this is the best Bills team in my lifetime.

  13. This year should be a very critical one for Buffalo. If they lay and egg or do not go deep in playoffs then it really is a huge failure. And if the reason for that is game planning and coaching then he will never see that entire contract. I believe they have the roster to do it, I just think the AFCE is no longer a cakewalk and in order for Buffalo to go deep they first have to win the division. That is not a given this season.

  14. The owners are tossing around a few crumbs from their absolute plundering of the city of Buffalo on their stadium deal, much like a big casino winner tossing a couple of chips to the dealer.

    As to the future of the team it means nothing, signals nothing, portends nothing, other than a nicer parting gift of guaranteed wages when ultimately the axe falls.

  15. Kliff Kingsbury & Steve Keim contracts were extended in 2022 thru 2027.
    So, there’s that

  16. The bloom seems to be wearing off the McDermott rose a bit. Wonder what will happen if there is limited playoff success this year.

  17. The bloom seems to be wearing off the McDermott rose a bit. Wonder what will happen if there is limited playoff success this year. Seems like the extension may be a year early.

  18. MortimerInMiami says:
    June 23, 2023 at 10:26 am
    ———————————————-
    I guess you think there are a ton of possible coaches that can “get it done in the postseason” that are available to hire. Sean, you’ve coached the Bills to the playoffs 5 of the last six seasons, but we’re going to have to let you go. Hahahahahaaa

  19. I think McDermott has done a decent job with the Bills. Sure they have Josh Allen, but let’s not forget that this team was absolute garbage before Mcdermott arrived in 2017.

    The Bills were smart to extend him.

  20. They’ve done well the last few years, but the bar was set low from so many years of mediocrity. Now, expectations are unreasonably high and unless they at least make the SB in the next few years they will all be let go.

Leave a Reply

