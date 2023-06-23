Details of latest Tyreek Hill incident remain murky

Getty Images

There are at least two versions of what transpired on Sunday at the Haulover Park Marina dock in Miami between Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and a man who was allegedly hit in the head by Hill. One appears in the police report. Another appears in a new item from Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald.

The latter is slightly more interesting.

Per Rabin, the incident happened after Hill wanted to fish for tarpon from the dock. They’re prevalent in the shallow waters, due to scraps thrown overboard by the boats. Hill was told to stop fishing from the dock.

Words were exchanged. And then Hill allegedly struck one of the men telling him to stop fishing.

The police report, as noted by Rabin, doesn’t mention tarpon fishing. The police report suggests the argument began when two women were on a boat at the marina without permission.

According to Rabin’s report, police were not called to the dock at the time. The alleged victim reported the incident on Monday.

Whatever happened, the issue definitely is not over from the perspective of law enforcement.

“The Miami-Dade Police indicated to the[ [State Attorney’s Office] that they will be forwarding the information to our office for further review,” state attorney spokesman Ed Griffith told Rabin.

The NFL has not issued a comment on the matter. Under the terms of the Personal Conduct Policy, the league should be investigating. If the alleged victim wishes to press charges, he presumably would be willing to cooperate with the NFL’s review of the situation. And if surveillance footage exists (the police report says it does), the NFL would be wise to track it down — because if the NFL doesn’t, TMZ inevitably will.

And remember this: Hill’s history could be used to enhance any penalties applicable to the latest incident. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges arising from the choking and punching of his then-pregnant girlfriend.