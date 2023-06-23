Details of latest Tyreek Hill incident remain murky

Posted by Mike Florio on June 23, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT
There are at least two versions of what transpired on Sunday at the Haulover Park Marina dock in Miami between Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and a man who was allegedly hit in the head by Hill. One appears in the police report. Another appears in a new item from Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald.

The latter is slightly more interesting.

Per Rabin, the incident happened after Hill wanted to fish for tarpon from the dock. They’re prevalent in the shallow waters, due to scraps thrown overboard by the boats. Hill was told to stop fishing from the dock.

Words were exchanged. And then Hill allegedly struck one of the men telling him to stop fishing.

The police report, as noted by Rabin, doesn’t mention tarpon fishing. The police report suggests the argument began when two women were on a boat at the marina without permission.

According to Rabin’s report, police were not called to the dock at the time. The alleged victim reported the incident on Monday.

Whatever happened, the issue definitely is not over from the perspective of law enforcement.

“The Miami-Dade Police indicated to the[ [State Attorney’s Office] that they will be forwarding the information to our office for further review,” state attorney spokesman Ed Griffith told Rabin.

The NFL has not issued a comment on the matter. Under the terms of the Personal Conduct Policy, the league should be investigating. If the alleged victim wishes to press charges, he presumably would be willing to cooperate with the NFL’s review of the situation. And if surveillance footage exists (the police report says it does), the NFL would be wise to track it down — because if the NFL doesn’t, TMZ inevitably will.

And remember this: Hill’s history could be used to enhance any penalties applicable to the latest incident. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges arising from the choking and punching of his then-pregnant girlfriend.

11 responses to “Details of latest Tyreek Hill incident remain murky

  1. no matter how much money you make, whatever your name is, don’t put your hands on other people. its not needed and only leads to trouble for everyone involved. mind the rules and jog on.

  3. A guy with a history of behaving violently (allegedly) toward other people behaved violently toward other people. I am just absolutely shocked and astounded. I dont believe it for a second. He is an upstanding citizen and this is a clear money grab and attempt to destroy his good name – Dolphins fans

  5. This is really just entitlement and emotional immaturity. Guy gets told he’s great and gets a yes everywhere he goes. The first time he encounters a situation he doesn’t get his way, he’s emotionally not mature enough to process the fact someone told him no. This is the result. It’s the majority of professional athletes and celebrities. They’re basically children who throw tantrums and hit others when they don’t get their way.

  6. This guy is a malcontent. He pleaded guilty to the pregnant girlfriend issue that tells you all you need to know. He needs to be prosecuted if the evidence exists and punished by the state of Florida if convicted. He needs to be suspended by the NFL regardless of the criminal outcome if video evidence exists.

  7. When hearing the word “No” Hill performed the “don’t you know who I am? I could buy you 10 times over” routine and then hit someone. Sounds pretty violent and entitled. Maybe if someone tells you not to do something, on what is clearly not your property, then maybe just stop doing it. It’s much easier and much better for your career.

  8. Goodell really up the creek now. His cover up attempt the othet day seems to have failed.

    If that tape gets out, like the Ray Rice, Hunt tape or prior disturbing audio tapes of Hill himself on top of the domestic he had in college, I expect the Pats to be framed again.

  9. I know the players association would never permit this, but what about testing players arrested for violent offenses for steroids? Normal people don’t do stuff like this.

  10. This is what today’s society has come to. A grown man smacks another grown man with an open hand in the back of the neck and instead of smacking back or just walking the police are called.
    I’m telling you all, there is WAY more to this story and what TRUTHFULLY happened or DIDN’T happen.

  11. Doesn’t matter if he gets away with this one; guys like this can’t help but continue to self-own themselves and he’ll find a way to screw it all up eventually.

