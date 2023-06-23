Jaguars’ stadium changes name back to EverBank

Posted by Mike Florio on June 23, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT
Jacksonville Jaguars Offseason Workout
NFL stadiums from time to time change their names. The stadium in which the Jaguars play is changing back to a name it previously had. Sort of.

The team has announced that TIAA Bank has changed its name back to EverBank. Which means EverBank will be back in the name of the venue.

Previously, it was EverBank Field, then TIAA Bank Field. It now will be EverBank Stadium.

The name could be changing again, sooner than later. The current naming-rights deal comes from a 10-year, $43 million agreement that runs through 2024.

The value of the naming rights could increase if/when the stadium undergoes the massive overhaul the team has proposed. Also, with the team improving, other companies could want to put their name on the facility.

5 responses to “Jaguars’ stadium changes name back to EverBank

  1. The problem with corporate names on stadiums. Either they constantly change ownership (EverBank, PacBell), have really terrible names (Guaranteed Rate), get into naming drama between rivals (at one point, two NFC South teams (New Orleans and Atlanta) played in stadiums named for Mercedes Benz) or are victims of wrongdoing of sleazy companies (Enron, FTX).

    Sponsor-named stadiums typically sound ridiculous, but it works if done right. For example, Ford Field in Detroit works, not just because of car culture, but the ownership of the Lions.

    And how could the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium NOT be named after the world-famous brewery located only a mile away from the building? Miller Park. Perfect name, perfect ballpark. Unfortunately, the name went away a couple years ago because Miller’s new Canadian corporate owners were too cheap to renew the agreement (though they did it for Coors Field in Denver). Hence the current American Family Field, named after a boring local insurance conglomerate. That just ain’t right.

  2. There has been a real easy solution for me as far as The 3 NFL stadiums in Florida. Joe Robbie Stadium, Tampa Stadium, and the Gator Bowl. I know the media gets it drilled into their head to use the corporate “sponsor” naming BS, but we don’t have to comply with it.

  5. It’s all about the money. If someone knocked on your door and said we will pay you 40 million dollars to name your house XYZ Bank House of course you would say yes.

