Jordan Addison confident he’ll fill Adam Thielen’s shoes

Posted by Josh Alper on June 23, 2023, 11:12 AM EDT
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that he thinks first-round pick Jordan Addison will be ready for a full workload once training camp gets underway this summer and that would be a good thing for the team.

The departure of Adam Thielen this offseason left a hole alongside Justin Jefferson in the team’s offense and drafting Addison was designed to help fill it. During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Addison said he believes he went to the “perfect organization” and shared his belief that he’ll be a good fit for what the team needs with Thielen out of the picture.

“I ain’t going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do. I’m confident, and I am going to fill his shoes,” Addison said.

Addison’s bid to fill those shoes is being helped by having Jefferson as a teammate. The rookie said he spent the offseason “trying to pick his brain” in order to set the Vikings up with a receiver tandem that can vault them to higher levels of success this fall.

  1. “fill his shoes” huh? Even by saying something like that, it tells me you’re not going to. Because Thielen was a humble guy (in the media) and I don’t think saying that is off to a great start in the filling department.

  3. He’ll be really good if he can stay on the field. Guy needs to mix in a sandwich once in a while.

  4. Oh so he’s supposed to BE Adam Thielen? His name is Jordan Addison. He also plays football, and is saying he can produce similarly to the aforementioned football player. Clear your head.

  5. I have no doubt he can fill the shoes of the 2022 version of Adam Thielen, not so sure about the 2018 version of Adam Thielen. The Diggs/Thielen combo was a joy to watch, as was the JJ/Thielen combo — I hope this next one will be as well.

  6. He’s Justin Jefferson 2.0. It’s gonna be fun watching all these weapons on offense. Skol.

  7. True, after dismantling the Packers secondary week 1 by going 9 receptions for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns JJ decided to go lenient on the green bay slackers in their only super bowl that’s attainable for that franchise.

    It is a world class facility after all in Minnesota and for the cheesers it’s the closest they will get since the ball bounced of Brandon Bostick’s helmet years ago in Seattle as well as multiple choking performances by their QB’s over the years you’d almost think they’d turned purple..

  8. Adam dropped hard after he bursted on the scene.

    I’m sure he’ll surpass it.

  9. Jordan is really reaching for the stars here.

    Either that or he’s just reaching. Kind of like Queasy did when he drafted him.

  10. Yikes!!! 😳
    The rookie’s already mouthing off while throwing a former player under the bus and he hasn’t even played a snap of professional football yet?
    Diva much?

  13. philmccracken says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:24 am
    Don’t bother asking JJ how to get more than 15 yards against Jaire.
    ——————————–
    Okudah held him to 14 yards in a game if you ignore the bracket coverage like you’re doing with Jaire…

    but there’s a reason he was traded… and it’s not because he was good.

  14. How many non Vikings fans would have agreed to signed Thielen for 19 million a year?

