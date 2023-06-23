Jordan Addison confident he’ll fill Adam Thielen’s shoes

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said recently that he thinks first-round pick Jordan Addison will be ready for a full workload once training camp gets underway this summer and that would be a good thing for the team.

The departure of Adam Thielen this offseason left a hole alongside Justin Jefferson in the team’s offense and drafting Addison was designed to help fill it. During an appearance on NFL Network this week, Addison said he believes he went to the “perfect organization” and shared his belief that he’ll be a good fit for what the team needs with Thielen out of the picture.

“I ain’t going to get into it too much, comparing. I just know what I can do. I’m confident, and I am going to fill his shoes,” Addison said.

Addison’s bid to fill those shoes is being helped by having Jefferson as a teammate. The rookie said he spent the offseason “trying to pick his brain” in order to set the Vikings up with a receiver tandem that can vault them to higher levels of success this fall.