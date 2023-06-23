July 20 is the target for vote on Commanders sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris

Getty Images

Recently, the NFL asked owners to prepare to be available in the range of July 20 to August 8 for a special meeting regarding the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris. More narrow dates have now emerged.

Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the first option is the front end of the range — July 20 — and that Plan B is the tail end, August 8.

Per Fischer, there’s a “strong desire” to do the deal before training camps open. He describes July 20 as “aggressive but doable.”

That said, Fischer adds that there’s a concern that both the finance committee and Harris will need more time to get everything in order, in order to get 24 “yes” votes from the ownership at large.

One reason to conclude the process before camp opens would be to allow the Commanders to become the preseason Hard Knocks team. As PFT reported earlier this week, the league does not want to finalize a selection of Commanders for the August or in-season versions of the HBO show unless and until the sale has been finalized.