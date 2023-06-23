Melvin Gordon: Situation in Denver last year wasn’t good, this year they’ll be better

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2023, 6:28 PM EDT
Melvin Gordon played 10 games in Denver last season before he was cut, and like a lot of people, Gordon didn’t think much of the 2022 Broncos.

Gordon told Jim Rome that the Broncos are going to be a much better team this year, and that quarterback Russell Wilson is in a much better situation.

“The situation wasn’t — it wasn’t good. It wasn’t good,” Gordon said. “But like I said, I think they’ve got the pieces there now that’s gonna put him in the best situation. What he do this year? It’s on him, but I definitely believe they’ll be a better football team than they were last year.

Gordon answered a definitive “Yes” when asked if Wilson has an MVP-caliber season left in him. And although Gordon didn’t criticize former head coach Nathaniel Hackett by name, he made clear that he thinks Sean Payton is a better coach.

“And he’s got an MVP coach,” Gordon said of the Payton-Wilson combination.

The Broncos were perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team last season. Although Gordon is no longer in Denver, he believes the future is bright.

7 responses to “Melvin Gordon: Situation in Denver last year wasn’t good, this year they’ll be better

  1. I always thought Melvin Gordon was a standup guy, and a really good runner. The fumbling issue became troublesome, and I think he just lost confidence. I hope he catches on with a non AFC West team and kills it.

  5. Wilson passed the ball to his first read over and over last season. It didn’t matter if that receiver was open or in double coverage. Payton is a more accomplished coach than Hackett will ever be. Don’t blame Wilson’s on the field issues on anyone other then Wilson.

  6. Yeah they’ll be better without Melvin Gordon fumbling the ball on the goal line

