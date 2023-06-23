Melvin Gordon “staying ready” in hope of continuing NFL career

Posted by Josh Alper on June 23, 2023, 12:18 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Melvin Gordon picked up a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City earlier this month.

Gordon was hardly crucial to the Chiefs’ march to the championship, however. Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad a short time after being released by the Broncos during the regular season, but never appeared in a game for the team and became a free agent once the win over the Eagles was in the books.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon said that neither being relegated to the practice squad nor the NFL’s view of older running backs has dimmed his hopes of continuing to play.

“I still want to play,” Gordon said. “I still got some tread left on the tires. Andy, you know, coach Reid, kind of sat me down and he told me that ‘you still can play.’ It’s just about the right situation. It’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready, man, because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp, I get in any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do.”

Gordon ran 90 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Broncos before being released last season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Melvin Gordon “staying ready” in hope of continuing NFL career

  1. I remember when Jim Rome was fresh and energetic and different and I used to like listening to people flame out trying to imitate him.
    Now Jimmy’s schtick is old and tired and worn out.
    He needs to have someone come on his show and flip a table on his head to generate any kind of interest.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.