Melvin Gordon “staying ready” in hope of continuing NFL career

Getty Images

Melvin Gordon picked up a Super Bowl ring in Kansas City earlier this month.

Gordon was hardly crucial to the Chiefs’ march to the championship, however. Gordon was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad a short time after being released by the Broncos during the regular season, but never appeared in a game for the team and became a free agent once the win over the Eagles was in the books.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon said that neither being relegated to the practice squad nor the NFL’s view of older running backs has dimmed his hopes of continuing to play.

“I still want to play,” Gordon said. “I still got some tread left on the tires. Andy, you know, coach Reid, kind of sat me down and he told me that ‘you still can play.’ It’s just about the right situation. It’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready, man, because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp, I get in any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do.”

Gordon ran 90 times for 318 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Broncos before being released last season.