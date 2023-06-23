On his idiotic remarks from last week, Rob Manfred tries the “out of context” card

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made some ridiculously idiotic remarks last week regarding the looming relocation of the A’s from Oakland to Las Vegas. Manfred knows how tone deaf and inappropriate the comments were, because he’s now trying to act as if he didn’t say them, at least not in the way he said them.

For those who missed it (or who expunged the nonsense from their brains), here’s what he said: “I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I do not like the outcome. I understand why they feel the way they do. I think the real question is, what is it Oakland was prepared to do? There is no Oakland offer, OK? They never got to a point where they had a plan to build a stadium at any site. . . . The community has to provide support. At some point you come to the realization it’s just not going to happen.”

Speaking in London in advance of a Cubs-Cardinals game to be played there, Manfred was asked whether he regrets anything he said about A’s fans. And, like most of his ilk who will never admit they were ever wrong about anything they ever said or did, Manfred refused to give a millimeter of ground.

“My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial . . . preference that we find a solution in Oakland,” Manfred said, via Meghan Montemurro of TheAthletic.com. “The comment I made about the fans on a particular night [when they filled the stadium with a reverse boycott] was taken out of context of those two larger remarks. I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly do to keep the club in Oakland. And unfortunately one night doesn’t change a decade of inaction.”

Good lord, Manfred can’t even do “out of context” right.

Here’s a tip. If you’re going to insult everyone’s intelligence by trying to dismiss your own words by conflating the accurate isolation of key quotes with the unfair editing of a broader comment, just stop there. Manfred kept going, thereby reiterating the most problematic points he made last week: (1) support for a team includes paying for its stadium; and (2) Oakland didn’t try to keep the A’s in town — even though Oakland strongly disagrees with that.

Regardless of whether Manfred tried to take it back, he still believes it. All Commissioners and owners do. They think they’re entitled to have someone else pay for their stadiums, even if they can afford to pay for their own stadiums. And they’ll gladly mix the notion of support in the form of showing up for games with support in the form of paying for the place where the games are played.

As long as there are cities without teams that will offer free money to teams in cities that won’t, this dynamic will continue. The best outcome would be the creation of a national mood and consensus that there will be no taxpayer money for sports arenas, anywhere. If/when that ever happens, the owners will have to spend some of their own billions to build the buildings where their teams will play.

Of course, that won’t ever happen. Nothing legitimizes a city more than luring professional sports teams there. Those that don’t have them will keep trying to get them, even if it means coming up with taxpayer money to do so.

As long as the taxpayers don’t have to vote on it. That’s the one undeniable reality of modern stadium politics. If the general public votes on whether to pay for a stadium, that vote will fail. But if the politicians can finagle it without a vote, they’ll defy the will of their constituents and cough up cash for those who don’t need it.

  2. Owners of teams are in it for the money. Nothing else. Their decisions are always based on the bottom line. It’s a family business or an investment. They have virtually nothing in common with the fans.

  4. So if these comments were taken out of context, put them in a situation where they weren’t idiodic remarks…..

  6. Moving the raiders there is one thing. Easy flight or drive for the Bay Area area fan base or Los Angeles fan base plus local residents plus casino comps and no problem filling 10 games a year.

    81 games a year? Vegas isn’t exactly a major market. And that Oakland fan base isn’t going to show up

  7. Excellent article, Florio. There are numerous examples of this stuff. In 2003, the Brown County residents of Green Bay voted yes on a 0.5% sales tax on any single item, it only passed 53-47. Regular, everyday people, don’t take too kindly to paying for millionaires to run around on grass, playing a kid’s game, no matter how much they love their team.

  8. Fans like to hammer the “no public money” point and I don’t necessarily disagree with it, but this is the result. Build the team a stadium, or they will find a city that will. There’s no sympathy to be had here. A’s fans can still be A’s fans. They just have to accept that they are now out of market A’s fans.

  9. Despite our differences and they are big differences, the country needs to unite, no more free money for billionaires…they need to pay their fair share instead of feeding off of people who will unwittingly pay their hard earned money to build a stadium they may never even be able yo afford to go to – Manfred is a snake, a tool, a pawn, a toady.

  10. It is the fans in all cities that need to refuse to pay for stadiums and if they are forced to they can vote out the politicians. I would rather see the Packers move to Utah than pay a dime for a stadium.

  11. If anyone has been to Oakland lately (hint don’t go there) it’s a complete 3rd world country full of crime, graffiti, and homeless. They have no problem to smash and grab your stuff out of parked cars even at gas stations. No one wants to run a business in a dump like that. Good for the As to get out of there as fast as they can.

  12. Better off letting your communications director speak. That’s what they get paid to do. Then you don’t look like a moron when you have to try to walk back a moronic comment, like this one. Better to say nothing and be thought a fool than to open your yap and remove all doubt.

  13. if the public pays a portion of the bill, people in proper zip codes should get whatever percentage the people kicked in off any ticket to any performance FOREVER.
    .
    so if taxes pay 30% of the cost, tickets are 30% off.

  14. Oakland’s losing their third team in 5 years (Warriors, Raiders, A’s) – kinda hard to ignore the common variable (City of Oakland) in assigning blame…

  16. Manfred, his cronies and the clueless owners (yes, I’m looking at you Reds’ owner and son) need to get on their knees and thank God every night they have players on the field right now that will hopefully save them from destroying this game we love.

  18. Let Nevada subsidize a stadium with taxpayer handouts, Californians won’t stand for that.
    Next up? The owner of the Diamondbacks, who wants gazillions more in Arizona taxpayer handouts.

  19. Cities give tax incentives and revenue bonds to all types of businesses everyday. It’s to lure capital and jobs to grow their economy. How is a sports stadium any different?

  20. Come on man this will be the 4th city the A’s have called home since they began playing baseball. Its not like your moving the Yankees or the Red Sox. Oakland and that stadium has been a toilet bowl for years. EVERYBODY hated playing games there because it was a dump. You can’t blame an owner for trying to put his team in the best possible situation and Vegas is going to draw a lot more fans than Oakland will.

  21. I’m glad the A’s are leaving. When I moved out to the Bay Area 20+ years ago, I couldn’t wait to be an A’s fan. As a kid growing up in New York, I was envious of the talent they used to have. The problem with the A’s is that they relied on Moneyball too much, continuously crying poverty, traded away all of their talent, and were reliant on being subsidized with revenue sharing. Their thoughts were that fans will root for the front of the jersey, not necessarily the players name on the back. The truth is, fans would’ve paid more for tickets and attended more games if they felt that ownership would’ve retained talent and let stars play their entire careers here. The A’s did this to themselves and MLB enabled them to do so by not requiring them to spend a minimum amount every year on salaries. At least the NFL creates parity with salary caps. Don’t be fooled by the notion that Oakland is a small market, it’s just across the bay from San Francisco in the same media market. The A’s were too greedy with their demands when they thought they had all the leverage with the Warriors and the Raiders leaving. Let Nevada deal with this pathetic ownership now. I’m predicting that they come up short with their end of the money, requiring Nevada to have to contribute even more than they already agreed to.

  22. So everyone is losing their minds over what Manfred stated ?? Unfortunately for those who hate the truth,… he told the truth. Oakland has a problem with sports teams. The “A’s” aren’t the 1st. The Raiders and Warriors left because they lacked local support for a stadium. The Coliseum needs to be demolished. They need an updated stadium. If the community won’t support it then you won’t have pro franchises in Oakland.

  23. No sports team should receive public money to build stadiums…ever! The taxpayers never benefit from this!

  24. We are a capitalist society and businesses have the right to make whatever decision is best for them. If they can get someone else to pay for a facility\infrastructure (and it happens ALL the time between business and government not just in sports) then they will go where they get the best deal. Thanks to our modern technological society ‘location, location, location’ is not that important to a big business anymore.

    So Oakland did not (based on their interests) make an offer to the A’s that the A’s found acceptable (based on their interests). Everybody made their decisions now everybody should live with the consequences of those decisions (something that happens far too rarely in American society on all levels) and move on.

    And before you scream about billionaires\millionaires how would you react if the government told you how much money you were or weren’t going to make at your job? Building a stadium (or any facility) is an expense to a business and impacts owners and employees financial, get over it.

    But as to WANTING to be in Vegas, having lived there, I don’t get it unless you are in the gambling\hotel business or get a great deal of revenue being in business with the gambling\hotel business. I suspect in 10 years the Raiders will want out and if the A’s move, they’ll find it was an even bigger mistake than the Raiders made.

  25. Rob Manfred is a stupid man. If you’d like to see how dumb he was BEFORE he was the commissioner of baseball, I highly recommend the documentary Screwball. It’s about him applying his idiocy to the A-Rod steroids mess.

  26. Cities have no rights to a professional sports franchise just like any other business. They can do things to attract them and keep them happy or they can leave. The revenue these stadiums generate is huge. Add in a SB or a finals series and it skyrockets. I’m not saying they should pay 100% but its worth it to be partners and to invest heavily in them. This site is an example of leeching off the NFL while constantly complaining about it.

  27. bob1959 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 12:24 pm
    We are a capitalist society

    ———–

    Businesses getting handouts from taxpayers is socialist, not capitalist – someone needs to go back to school and take an economics course. Bailing out big banks and corporations, socialism that only works for the 1%

  28. plus3 says:
    June 23, 2023 at 11:07 am
    If anyone has been to Oakland lately (hint don’t go there) it’s a complete 3rd world country full of crime, graffiti, and homeless. They have no problem to smash and grab your stuff out of parked cars even at gas stations. No one wants to run a business in a dump like that. Good for the As to get out of there as fast as they can.

    ——————

    I don’t disagree with you on conditions in Oakland, but how is that different than any other major city nowadays?

  29. Local fans always want players to take a “home town” discount, sometimes sizable, and not move to other franchises but Florio generally argues that players shouldn’t do that but should get as much as the market is willing to pay them. Sound like in this case, the team is playing the same game, going where they think they are getting the best deal. Sure fans are disappointed, but that doesn’t bother Florio when it comes to players but somehow it does teams?

    In that context, wouldn’t cities banding together to refuse to build stadiums constitute that awful collusion thing Florio often rants about? Wouldn’t that be wrong?

    Frankly, I’d prefer the team stay in Oakland, but there does seem to be some hypocrisy in the discussion around it.

