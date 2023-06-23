Report: Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN

Posted by Mike Florio on June 23, 2023, 3:24 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 25 New England Patriots New York Giants Joint Training Camp
Getty Images

The bloodletting at ESPN continues, with the network letting former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.

Via Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com, Ninkovich’s contract will not be renewed. He joined ESPN in 2019.

Ninkovich, 39, appeared on various studio shows at ESPN.

The move comes at a time when ESPN is cutting costs in a major way. Many layoffs have happened, and more are expected.

Ninkovich spent 11 years in the NFL. He debuted with the Saints in 2006, where he was a fifth-round draft pick. After two years with the Dolphin and a brief return to the Saints in late 2008, Ninkovich signed with the Patriots in 2009.

At one point, he started every game for five straight seasons with New England, winning a pair of Super Bowl rings.

6 responses to “Report: Rob Ninkovich is out at ESPN

  1. That sucks… Supposedly Steve Young is out as well… Not sure when they make official announcements.

  4. When all is said and done at ESPN there are only going to be 3 people working at this company. This is what you call a massive Big Out The Big Broom House Cleaning. Oh my my Disney what have you done

  5. Becoming quite apparent how few people watch ESPN (advertising not willing to spend there due to small audiences. Disney in full cost cutting mode (movies and parks not making enough to offset losses).

