Steelers agree to terms first-round pick Broderick Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on June 23, 2023, 12:46 PM EDT
NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft
Getty Images

The Steelers have their top pick from this year’s draft under contract.

According to multiple reports, tackle Broderick Jones has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a four-year deal for Jones and the Steelers have an option for a fifth season.

Jones took over as the left tackle at Georgia during the 2021 season and remained there through their second straight title last season. He was the fourth tackle taken in this year’s draft.

The Steelers also signed second-round pick Keeanu Benton on Friday. That leaves second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the only member of the draft class without a deal.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Steelers agree to terms first-round pick Broderick Jones

  2. Great. With the rookie wage slotting these signings are supposed to be a mere formality. Let’s get them all done and out of the way so that real football news gets reported instead of these distraction stories.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.