Texans sign No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 23, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session
Getty Images

The Texans have reached a deal with one of their two top-three picks.

Houston has signed No. 3 overall selection Will Anderson to a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $35.2 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He receives a $22.6 million signing bonus. Houston holds a fifth-year option, which the team will have to pick up or decline in the spring before Anderson’s fourth season.

Anderson, an edge rusher, becomes the first top-five draft pick to agree to a deal in 2023.

In three seasons at Alabama, Anderson picked up 34.5 sacks with 58.5 tackles for loss. He recorded 10.0 sacks and 17.0 TFLs last year.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud — the No. 2 overall pick — is Houston’s only draftee left to sign.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Texans sign No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson

  1. Great pick, low risk guy, going to be a good one for a long time if he stays healthy.

  3. Seems odd that it still takes this long to get a rook signed with a wage scale in place.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.