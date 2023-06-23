Texans sign No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson

Getty Images

The Texans have reached a deal with one of their two top-three picks.

Houston has signed No. 3 overall selection Will Anderson to a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $35.2 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He receives a $22.6 million signing bonus. Houston holds a fifth-year option, which the team will have to pick up or decline in the spring before Anderson’s fourth season.

Anderson, an edge rusher, becomes the first top-five draft pick to agree to a deal in 2023.

In three seasons at Alabama, Anderson picked up 34.5 sacks with 58.5 tackles for loss. He recorded 10.0 sacks and 17.0 TFLs last year.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud — the No. 2 overall pick — is Houston’s only draftee left to sign.