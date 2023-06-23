Trading Kyler Murray next year would trigger massive, but manageable, cap charge

Getty Images

In 2019, the Cardinals didn’t hesitate to move on from quarterback Josh Rosen, a top-1o pick a year earlier, for quarterback Kyler Murray. If the Cardinals emerge from the 2023 season with the first overall pick in the draft and have a shot at someone like USC quarterback Caleb Williams, would they move on from Murray?

The cap consequences would be significant, but not impossible to endure.

After 2023, Murray’s has $46.221 million in paid but unallocated bonus money. Also, another $29.9 million in 2025 compensation becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 league year.

If the Cardinals cut him before the guarantees vest, using a post-June 1 designation, Murray would count $13 million against the cap in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025. A trade that happens after June 1 would have the same cap consequences — $13 million in 2024 and $33.28 million in 2025. However, the Cardinals would have to be willing to let the fresh $29.8 million become fully guaranteed weeks before a trade can be finalized at the lower 2024 cap charge.

The Cardinals could also trade Murray before June 1 and take the full $46.221 million cap charge in 2024. That would break the record set by the Falcons in 2021, when Atlanta took a $40.5 million cap charge by trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts.

What the Cardinals want could be only part of the story. Murray might decide he wants out, in recognition of a relationship that became fractured a year ago, with the clunky homework clause that painted Murray as not a hard worker. It’s a reputation he might not ever begin to shed until he’s playing for a new team.

Here’s the other thing to keep in mind regarding the cap consequences. It costs no actual money to absorb a cap charge. The money has already been spent. By taking a massive cap hit in 2024, the Cardinals would be able to spend less cash next year.

That alone could make taking the $46.221 million cap charge intriguing for the Cardinals. With more than $23 million in current cap space, much of which could be carried over into 2024, trading Murray before June 1 and eating the full $46.221 million becomes easier than it would be.