Davante Adams assault case is closed

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer facing misdemeanor assault charges for shoving a cameraman in Kansas City after a game last season.

A prosecutor dismissed the charge, and the Kansas City municipal court confirmed on Friday that it is now considered a closed confidential case under Missouri law, according to the Kansas City Star.

The cameraman, Park Zebley, also filed a civil suit against Adams. That case is still listed as pending in the Missouri court system.

As Adams was walking off the field following the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs on October 10, he shoved Zebley to the ground. Zebley said he suffered a concussion.

Adams issued an apology after the incident and acknowledged he was in the wrong.