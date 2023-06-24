Pittsburgh Maulers beat Michigan Panthers for spot in USFL Championship

Getty Images

The USFL playoffs began on Saturday night in Canton. The game went down to the wire, and then some.

After a Michigan Panthers field goal forced overtime, the Pittsburgh Maulers won in the USFL’s unconventional (but intriguing) extra session, by converting a pair of two-point conversions and stifling the Panthers three times.

The Maulers won the game, 31-27.

Long-time NFL assistant Ray Horton, one of the three plaintiffs in the Brian Flores lawsuit against the NFL, led Pittsburgh to the title game.

The New Orleans Breakers will face the Birmingham Stallion on Sunday for the other spot in next weekend’s championship, which also will be played in Canton.

The Maulers and Panthers both qualified for the postseason last weekend, making it to the playoffs with 4-6 records. Birmingham and New Orleans were the only two USFL teams that finished above .500 this season.