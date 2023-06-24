What does Stefon Diggs think of the contract extensions in Buffalo?

Getty Images

In March 2020, the Vikings gave quarterback Kirk Cousins a contract extension. Coincidentally, or not, receiver Stefon Diggs soon thereafter tweeted his way out of town.

That chain of evens came to mind on Friday, after seeing the news that the Bills had given contract extensions to coach Sean McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane.

The announcement came only 10 days after Diggs left the facility on the first day of mandatory minicamp, under a cloud of confusion that still lingers — especially since McDermott tried to act the next day as if none of it had happened. We still don’t know whether Diggs stormed out, or whether he was invited to leave after, for example, a heated argument.

We do know that Diggs met with McDermott and Beane on Monday and on Tuesday of last week, and that those meetings preceded the conflict that the team wanted everyone to forget by Wednesday.

Along the way, Diggs posted a message on social media suggesting that someone was lying. What if the lie to which he referred came from his belief that he was being incorrectly painted as getting up and leaving, when perhaps in reality he was told to go?

We’re left to speculate on all of this because no one is going to volunteer the truth. And the truth is that there’s a seemingly tenuous truce between the Bills and Diggs. If Diggs perceives these extensions as proof of ownership choosing sides, the tentative peace could be blown to pieces.

For now, we’ll be checking Diggs’s social-media pages for one of his characteristically cryptic messages. Three years ago, it was a not-so-cryptic message that resulted in Diggs being traded to Buffalo.