Rod Smith: I feel I’m deserving of the Hall of Fame, but I don’t get a vote

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 25, 2023, 8:56 AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2012, but so far he’s not in. He’s hoping the class of 2024 may be his time.

I feel I’m deserving but I don’t get to vote,” Smith told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Smith had good career numbers — 849 catches for 11,389 yards and 68 touchdowns — but he thinks he was hurt by being on a run-first team.

“We had a 1,000-yard rusher every year I was there [except for one],’’ said Smith. “You’ve got to look at my complete body of work. During my era, we won more games than just about anybody. At the end of the day, what I cared about more than anything was winning, and they can’t take the Super Bowls away from me.”

Smith believes he’s hurt by the fact that he only made three Pro Bowls, which he called “more of a popularity vote.”

He’ll hope that the Hall of Fame selection committee sees it his way at its next selection meeting, in January.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Rod Smith: I feel I’m deserving of the Hall of Fame, but I don’t get a vote

  1. Kick Kenny Easley out and give Smith his spot. 7 years in my opinion is not HOF worthy.

  2. Once you’ve forgotten all about a player until you read about him campaigning for the HOF, he’s probably not getting in.

  3. I dont agree. The hof is watered down with guys like him who had a nice career, a good career but to him its all about numbers. Okay so how about guys from the 50’s who played 12 to 14 games a year at best. It too was a running game back then. If its numbers, many receivers back then should be in over him by sheer lack of games they were able to play, no domed stadiums for easy passes, no artificial turf, no ridicoulous pass interference penaties.
    He is just a good player not hof material to me.

  4. I liked Rod Smith. Late bloomer that worked his way to be a very good and durable player. Without consideration to “other guys that are in the Hall”, I just don’t see him as an alltime great. The “Hall of the very good” for sure. I think he made 3 pro bowls in that career and that’s hard to think that translates to a hall of famer. If a guy is a real HOFer you shouldn’t have to make an argument for him. It should be obvious in most cases.

  5. I’m off the opinion that it’s not the Hall of Very Good, or even the Hall of the Best Ever. It’s the Hall of Fame. As in famous. People want to talk numbers and stats but leave out guys because they didn’t play long enough or got injured. But guys like Fridge Perry and Chad Johnson are FAMOUS because of things they did and should be in the hall, while guys like Rod Smith shouldn’t.

  6. Maybe you should see if the Broncos would be cool with trading you for Terrell Davis’s spot in the HOF. 3 good seasons and one excellent season doesn’t qualify as a HOF career, I dont care how many Superbowls you played in.

  7. Two things can be true at once:

    (1) Never, for one minute, have I thought Rod Smith deserved to be in the Hall of Fame

    and

    (2) Because of the watered-down nature of the Hall of Fame which has routinely been letting in basically anyone who was even mildly a fan favorite, Rod Smith may, in some odd way, deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

    By the way, the last thing anyone should take into consideration is whether the player himself thinks he’s deserving.

    The NFL Hall of Fame is rapidly becoming like the Basketball Hall of Fame in letting just about anyone in. Part of what makes Hall of Famers so elite is that they should actually be elite. It’s not the Hall of Stars. Who’s next? Jim Everett? Bernie Kosar? Gary Clark? Vai Sikahema?

  9. No way he gets in and he doesn’t deserve to. The HOF is terrible at letting in just ok players in because of so so stats. Sorry Rod you time has not come.

  10. I think you had to at least be in the conversation for best player at your position at some point in your career, if not for most of it, to be considered for the hall. As likable as Rod Smith is, he was never that.

  11. theres a bunch of things that should be part of the hall of fame consideration. popularity should be one, maybe a minor part, numbers/stats of course, games played/started, wins, game changing plays. off field stuff too. i agree thats its become way to much just hall of pretty good and guys are in that shouldnt be.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.