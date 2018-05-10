NFL to review Matt Patricia situation

Getty Images

The Lions have issued a statement regarding the news that coach Matt Patricia had been indicted for aggravated sexual assault in 1996. The NFL now has, too.

“We will review the matter with the club to understand the allegations and what the club has learned,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email.

The situation doesn’t fall under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy because it happened years before Patricia became employed by an NFL team. But the league can’t simply say, “None of this matters.” Instead, the league has to show more than cursory curiosity, and the league has to use this incident as a way to better advise teams regarding the devices available to become aware of situations like this before an offer of employment is made.

The league also needs to monitor the potential P.R. fallout, grateful that it doesn’t involve a prominent team but also hopeful that it doesn’t morph into a matter of national mainstream news.