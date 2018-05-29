Mark Herzlich invites Donald Trump to discuss anthem with players

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 29, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich wants to have an actual conversation about the national anthem with President Donald Trump.

And he wants to do it more than 140 characters at a time.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Herzlich said he’d like to invite Trump to come to Giants camp to discuss the issue with players.

“I think the best way to handle remarks like that is it’s not necessarily a push back against his remarks. It’s to maintain the focus on the real issue,” Herzlich said. “The real issue isn’t players being against a president or against a country. It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.

“You go in the locker room and guys from every single race, every single demographic, every single religious background, and we all are just a team. And so I think we see that, what’s possible. And I would love Trump to come down here and hang out in our locker room and see what locker room talk’s really about, and talking about our night nurses and our babies — this is what we talk about, it’s a family.”

Herzlich is a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, and has met with league officials on such topics before, at least before the league enacted a unilateral “compromise” which declared that any player on the field had to stand for the anthem, while allowing players the option to stay in the locker room.

Trump followed up by saying that players who knelt during the anthem “shouldn’t be in the country,” which has only fanned the flames.

Perhaps as a direct result, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he wanted to wait to discuss the new policy with his players.

“We have not discussed it as a team,” Shurmur said. “We’re gonna sort of let it settle for a little bit here. It’s like any new rule, it’s a new policy, and I certainly trust that our players are going to do the right thing. And I think we just let it settle for a minute. At some point we’ll discuss it, but we just haven’t done it yet.”

As Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith mentioned earlier in the day, Herzlich said he’d prefer the focus to remain on work being done by players in the community, rather than any symbolic action during the anthem.

“(What we want to do is) get from the protests to being active in the community,” Herzlich said. “Let’s get in the community with the police and ride along so maybe the first time a kid meets a policeman is in their school in a positive environment. So what we’re trying to do is, OK, we have everybody talking about it, how can we now take the next step to act upon it? So I think that’s our main focus with the PA [Players Association] and the players, now that it’s being talked about again, it’s an opportunity for us to get out in the community and do something about it.”

To do that, however, one would have to focus on the actual issues players are concerned about, rather than easily weaponized talking points for political advantage.

89 responses to “Mark Herzlich invites Donald Trump to discuss anthem with players

  1. I respect this young man for wanting to discuss the issue directly with the President. I hope a meeting between the players and our president takes place.

  2. Herzlich’s intent seems genuine, but he’s gotta watch his words with the mention of ‘locker room talk.’ There’s just no reason to subtly insult someone if you actually want to have a meaningful discussion with them. Hard to see DJT taking him up on this offer and he definitely won’t after that little jab.

  4. “It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.”

    So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

  7. Love this idea. It could be like talking to a brick wall, but I hope Trump accepts this and players really make their points clear. The locker room talk jab was well executed, the culture within them as a lot less vile than Trump made it seem.

  9. Super bowl champion eagles fan here did he run it by the champions yet for a final yes ? Fly eagles flyyyyy

  10. THESE FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE TRYING TO KILL THE HEN OF THE GOLDEN EGGS ? IS A RULE ESTABLISHED IN YOUR PLACE OF WORK, TAKE IT… OR LEAVE IT.. AND PAID THE CONSEQUENCES. THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND THE FLAG HAS TO BE RESPECTED

  11. Walter Scott shooting was fake as you know what… How many other stories are staged/faked TO DIVIDE US!

  12. .’ There’s just no reason to subtly insult someone if you actually want to have a meaningful discussion with them.

    ————-

    Trump does that constantly. He of all people should be used to it

  14. So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

    ————————————————————————————-

    A false narrative was put forth stating that the anthem protest was disrespecting the military and the flag. That was never the case, the meaning behind the kneeling was stated hundreds of times and it never had anything to do with disrespecting the military or the flag itself. The true meaning behind the kneeling was hi jacked and spun into a political football to distract away from the real reason. Only those who don’t care or want to deal with the issues of what the players are protesting choose to close their eyes and ears to what the players are saying choose to continue to feed into the false narrative spun by Trump and those like him. There is no misinterpreting what the players are saying as they have repeatedly made their positions clear. Only the ignorant choose to believe it has something else behind it.

  16. “It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.”

    Okay, fine. Go ahead and take your cause into the community to work with the police and the inner cities to make things better. You’ve got all off-season to do that, and your days off during the season as well. Everyone can get behind that. What we’re not going to get behind is kneeling during the national anthem and then having those players tell us that’s not disrespecting our nation and our flag.

  17. Oh please.

    Trump attends rallies of people that worship him already, hides behind his twitter account, and avoids any contact with anyone who doesn’t pander to him. He’s certainly not going to have an open discussion about anything with anyone who isn’t going to suck up to him.

  18. Someone might want to encourage fake patriot Cadet Bone Spurs Trump to learn the words to our anthem before discussing it with anyone. Ivanka? Jared? Bueller?

  19. Have you ever tried to have a normal conversation with a racist…..? Trumps attention span is 140 characters. So not much would be accomplished. Great idea at face value but Trump thinks he is always right and never admits when he is wrong which is most of the time.

  22. if Trump can’t make it, maybe Roseanne can fill in for him. They both have the same views, and now that her show is cancelled, she has plenty of time on her hands.

  23. Glad to see a player focusing on the problem instead of the National Anthem.
    No problems will be solved by kneeling at a football game. If players are interested in accomplishing anything, they need to have some skin in the game. Donate their time and actually get involved with local kids and law enforcement in the cities where they play.

  24. How dare he want to talk to Trump? He is supposed to scream vitriol and insults at Trump, call him a racist, and keep doing so through the 2020 election. It appears he isn’t getting the SJW memos. That needs to be rectified immediately.

  25. You might first want to discuss it with your paying customers who don’t like your actions. I know they’ve been censored by the media and only the players against it get the pub.

  26. I think he may have more important things to do then clear his schedule and go talk to some entitled millionaire’s about the flag. Maybe it would be a better idea to try to set up a meeting with Goodell and the owner of the Giants about the new policy.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.
    ___________________
    By a landslide.
    Expect the same in 2020.
    #USA!USA!
    P.S. It’s ‘nominated’

  28. Wait…. So somebody who disagrees is actually open to a civil discussion??

    How refreshing.

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.

    —–

    I’m not surprised he was nominated. However I think a lot of independents, and some democrats, voted for him as a ‘middle finger’ vote to the establishment. I think they believed that ‘draining the swamp’ meant that things were going to change for the good. Unfortunately, the swamp has become a cesspool instead.

  30. Trump said “Maybe” they shouldn’t be in the country. Weird you guys are misreporting the quote? Hmmm. Almost like the media can’t be trusted.

  31. hasanwill says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

    ————————————————————————————-

    A false narrative was put forth stating that the anthem protest was disrespecting the military and the flag. That was never the case, the meaning behind the kneeling was stated hundreds of times and it never had anything to do with disrespecting the military or the flag itself. The true meaning behind the kneeling was hi jacked and spun into a political football to distract away from the real reason. Only those who don’t care or want to deal with the issues of what the players are protesting choose to close their eyes and ears to what the players are saying choose to continue to feed into the false narrative spun by Trump and those like him. There is no misinterpreting what the players are saying as they have repeatedly made their positions clear. Only the ignorant choose to believe it has something else behind it.

    —————-

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride for a flag of a country that oppresses black people and people of color’ – Colin Kaepernick

    He said this even tho the President was black.

    Some people can’t move past the 60’s (looking at you Harry Edwards)

  32. I invite Herzlich and the powers at be at PFT to actually READ the Constitution and then point out where it states a person has the right to protest at work without repercussions.

  33. Why should Trump waste his time with these spoiled racist players? Nowhere in America are you allowed to protest at your place of employment on your employer’s time. Players to stupid to understand that

  34. I’d suggest the white linebacker poll his African American teammates to see if they’d like to sit down with Trump.

    If they want to kneel, let them kneel. Peaceful protest has always been a bedrock of American society, and I support them. The same folks folks up in arms over this are the same ones who wear the flag on their trucker hats and g-strings, so spare me. Every serviceman I have talked to has had no issue with their kneeling at all–in fact, what i hear more often than not is “I fight for their right to do this.”

  35. If you want to talk with the police chiefs from the cities you are complaining about, you should, most if not all are black.

  37. I agree with Herzlich’s overall point but, “The real issue isn’t players being against a president or against a country.” Really? That’s not how I saw it.
    When Trump called for the “SOBs” to be fired for exercising their rights the protests increased dramatically. Just maybe there is a segment that IS against the president.

  38. I hope Trump accepts the invite and speaks to the team. I also hope they start the meeting by having him lead them in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, cause I’m willing to give 10:1 odds that he doesn’t know it.

  39. By a landslide.
    Expect the same in 2020.
    #USA!USA!
    P.S. It’s ‘nominated’

    The Liar in Chief won by 80,000 votes in electoral college value but lost the popular vote by 3 MILLION…..some landslide their little fella.The truth is not found on Fox News sweet pea.

  41. “prefer the focus to remain on work being done by players in the community”

    And not focus on the fact they can’t go 2 weeks without being arrested.

  43. Isn’t gonna happen because it’s the wrong time to make your stance. Protest at the White House like everybody else. Not during the country’s national anthem. And before all the knuckleheads come out and say it got people’s attention so it worked, watch the end of the season where not only did cameras not focus on those players, but it also wasn’t mentioned by announcers. This was doing nothing. Most guys even stopped kneeling.

    These are the same guys that won’t go to the white house when they win. You should be going to speak your peace. Most people will never get the luxury. You may only get 10 seconds to say something, but it’s 10 seconds more than anybody else.

  44. I just don’t see the NFL Employees being happy until all references to America are removed from their uniforms and stadiums. Remember for the former NFL QB protest messiah, it was about the flag.

  45. You want to protest? You want to do some free speech? You want to disrespect the flag? Okay, do it on YOUR own time. I support you 100% on that, but I don’t want to hear about your damned politics when I’m paying to see a football game.

    And Trump isn’t going to waste his time on this lightweight. You want to talk to Trump, Herzlich? Win the SB and you can chat with him at the White House about it!

  46. The real question is… Can both sides stop calling each other names long enough to have a productive conversation?

    I doubt it.

  47. The intent was lost when those protesting decided that their chosen method of protest was not offensive to anyone. NEWS FLASH, You don’t get to determine what offends anybody else. They should have adjusted once they determined that, justifiably or not, it was offensive to many. They could have kept the focus on the stated cause rather than whether or not somebody was on a knee.

  48. We don’t watch the NFL because we care oh so much about the player’s ignorant opinions.

    Stick to football, and be quiet.

  49. “You go in the locker room and guys from every single race, every single demographic, every single religious background, and we all are just a team. And so I think we see that, what’s possible”.

    Does he really think that the White House is full of only white men? Does he think the police departments across America are full of only white men? If so the guy needs to get a freaking clue because that isn’t the case by a long shot! And what about women from everyn single race, it’s not important to have women in the family? The NFL locker room is full of very talatent athlets with many making a very good living, you can’t tell me this is the most diverse group of people out there. There may be some different races in the locker room, but not ever race, and ,ost have the same mind set. So in reality they are not that diverse at all!

    And if a couple years ago a Nascar driver asked President Obama to come talk to them about anything everybody would have laughed at them! Rather you like it or not he is the President, if you want to talk to him you contact the White House and try to get a meeting with him, and a NFL football player is just an avg joe like everybody that comments here. So good luck with getting that meeting.

  50. One last thing, for all of you who agree with the kneeling, do you protest at your place of business?

    Is your employer allowing you to stand or kneel in your place of business and protest whatever you want? DO you have a dress code? Is it infringing on your rights? Probably, do you protest? No you don’t….

  51. I sure there are a few vets and family members of those lost during combat that would love to Join that meeting. Find a better way to make your point or increase awareness to your cause without disrespecting those who have died for your freedom!

  52. billvick111 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:23 pm
    Herzlich’s intent seems genuine, but he’s gotta watch his words with the mention of ‘locker room talk.’ There’s just no reason to subtly insult someone if you actually want to have a meaningful discussion with them. Hard to see DJT taking him up on this offer and he definitely won’t after that little jab.
    ==============

    Trump makes it a point to insult world leaders on a regular basis. And he’s not subtle about it. And I’m sure that “Locker room” remark goes completely over Trumps head. But really, the most he could reasonably expect from Trump would be a photo-op.

  53. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.

    ——————

    Most of the country? The guy was elected over the woman who had the election rigged in her favor. What does that tell you?

  54. “The real issue isn’t players being against a president or against a country.”
    ============================================================

    Wrong. Besides the fact that some players started kneeling specifically to protest Trump, we have the exact words of their leader:

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

    – Colin Kaepernick

  55. tylawspick6 says:

    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.
    ==============================================

    You mean most of the people in the bubble you live in. You people are poisoned with hate.

  58. “And he wants to do it more than 140 characters at a time.”

    Good luck. Twitter increased their character count to 280 last September, and nobody’s been able to get a word in edgewise with Trump since…

  59. My guess is Trump has more important things to do than discuss the national anthem with a back-up LB and his friends.

  60. Most of the country? The guy was elected over the woman who had the election rigged in her favor. What does that tell you?

    What it tells me is you have been brainwashed by too much Fox News. It’s very scary that there so many gullible people eligible to vote. We have a Conspiracy Wack Job as president that lies NINE time a day on average to the public but the Republicans have sold out to him….karma on their cold hearts.

    The minute someone speaks the truth to Donald he will interrupt and say excuse and start talking about election victory and his big inauguration crowd……bless his cold cold little heart.

  61. “You don’t get to determine what offends anybody else”.

    The question to ask yourself is: Why are you so offended? How is someone kneeling during the anthem personally offensive to you? What possible effect does it have on your life?

  62. Nofoolnodrool says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    The Liar in Chief won by 80,000 votes in electoral college value but lost the popular vote by 3 MILLION…..some landslide their little fella.The truth is not found on Fox News sweet pea.
    _______________________________
    Trump won the electoral vote by a landslide. over 100 point if I remember correctly. If the race was decided on popular vote, trump would have spent a whole lot of time campaigning in CA and NY. Completely different strategy. So no one care what the liberal spin told you to say, Trump & fox were right.

  63. I’m all for a discussion, and I never doubted that most players wanted to bring a awareness to some important issues – But first the players need to acknowledge there message was lost because of how they handled this. They should say that Using the flag and anthem was disrespectful and claiming “Free Speech” as a defense was also inappropriate as free speech does not apply when they are on the Job.

    That is probably too much to ask with all the ego’s involved but it would be the right thing to do.

    Secondly – The media who supposedly should understand what free speech means should also acknowledge how they manipulated the false narrative on free speech. Especially those who have a legal background. They have embarrassed there legal profession for pandering to the players and the political left.

  64. I think I’d rather try talking to doggy doo doo, then again its about the same thing. Except the excrement has better manners

  65. Nofoolnodrool says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    What it tells me is you have been brainwashed by too much Fox News. It’s very scary that there so many gullible people eligible to vote. We have a Conspiracy Wack Job as president that lies NINE time a day on average to the public but the Republicans have sold out to him….karma on their cold hearts.

    The minute someone speaks the truth to Donald he will interrupt and say excuse and start talking about election victory and his big inauguration crowd……bless his cold cold little heart.

    ______________________________________________
    By sold out do you mean….
    record low unemployment for African Americans and Latinos
    Record high stock level
    Record high median income levels
    new manufacturing jobs back to the US (after previous admin said it was impossible)
    Tax cuts for all americans
    Highest consumer confidence in decades
    destroying ISIS
    Possibly creating peace in the North Korea
    new and fair trade deals

    I could keep going but you are going to have a hard time arguing trump isnt one of the best presidents of all time. Stats dont lie.

  66. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.

    ————–

    It’s because the (D)s decided to run the one person universally more unlikable, more dishonest and more unqualified for the position. And yet they still don’t get it. Get ready for 6 1/2 more years of Trump.

  68. @Michael E says “[quoting Kaepernick] I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color”.

    So you are saying that African-Americans and other minorities are not oppressed? Quit getting your news exclusively from Hannity. Find out what happens to people of color every day.

  69. So….How many of you checked your Constitution, and Bill of Rights at the door when you clocked in this morning? I know I didn’t.

    No one does. What you guys are saying is that once a person clocks in….The Constitution, and Bill of Rights no longer applies.

    That is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.

  70. jjackwagon says:

    May 29, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    “It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.”

    So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

    __________________________

    Or there’s always the option that people could stop being so offended and focus on what the issue is instead of ignorantly misconstruing the message.

    Hating is easy, respect and understanding are hard. An inability to understand the player’s message is only a knock on the work ethic of the offended.

  71. Trump isn’t interested in coming to an understanding. He has found a wedge issue he can use for political gain. He doesn’t want to give that up.

  72. I could keep going but you are going to have a hard time arguing trump isnt one of the best presidents of all time. Stats dont lie.

    While there has been some improvements financial for the rich nothing has been done to heal our divided country. Racial animus is encouraged by a man that lies 9 times a day to the public. So if you are looking forward to low morals racism and conspiracy theories you will be happy but it reveals what a low life you are. Racism is a sickness…..you need treatment.

  73. cardinealsfan20 says:

    @Michael E says “[quoting Kaepernick] I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color”.

    So you are saying that African-Americans and other minorities are not oppressed? Quit getting your news exclusively from Hannity. Find out what happens to people of color every day.
    ==========================================

    That’s a weak reply. Herzlich falsely claimed that they weren’t protesting the country. Kaepernick’s own words proves he was specifically protesting the country.

    Take your whole “minority oppression” argument to someone else. It bores me. Minorities commit the majority of crimes but you don’t want to touch that. Until then, I have no interest in hearing your side.

  75. dmwilliams0124 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 4:03 pm
    So….How many of you checked your Constitution, and Bill of Rights at the door when you clocked in this morning? I know I didn’t.

    No one does. What you guys are saying is that once a person clocks in….The Constitution, and Bill of Rights no longer applies.

    That is one of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard.

    ———–

    The Bill of Rights describes a person’s relationship with the Government…..not with their employer. Employers have rules of conduct that employees are expected to follow as part of continued employment. Now to be fair, the NFL nor the teams came out last season and claimed that any of these players were violating any of the NFL’s rules of conduct…thus not issue from an employment standpoint. But due to customer demand, the owners have now decided to change the existing rules of conduct as it applies to “anthem protests”. The owners have the right to do this and the players (employees) have to either accept these new rules are part of their continued employment of seek another job.

  76. eaglesmaina says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    One last thing, for all of you who agree with the kneeling, do you protest at your place of business?

    Is your employer allowing you to stand or kneel in your place of business and protest whatever you want? DO you have a dress code? Is it infringing on your rights? Probably, do you protest? No you don’t….
    ========================================================================================

    I see this a lot. The only problem is the NFL has said throughout this process (before new rule) that is was ok. So yes, IF my employer said it isn’t ok then I can’t/wouldn’t to it. Since the NFL said it’s the players’ rights to do it, where does this false narrative go from here.

  78. Problem is one of dishonesty. Kaep characterized it initially as a protest against the country designed to DISRESPECT it (same with his pig-socks). Don’t spin it another way now.

    The solution is to focus on what all SHOULD agree on: 1) Education of young men on how to behave when interacting with the police; and 2) Improved training of police officers so that they can BOTH feel safe and not have over-reactions.

    The NFL and its players could sponsor 1 and 2, if only a pilot project, and it would do FAR MORE GOOD than all this empty virtue-signalling kneeling that they are stupidly being encouraged to do.

    Make a real step and you will have 95% support. Keep doing virtue-signalling and you will have 25% or less support.

  79. really2011 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    eaglesmaina says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    One last thing, for all of you who agree with the kneeling, do you protest at your place of business?

    Is your employer allowing you to stand or kneel in your place of business and protest whatever you want? DO you have a dress code? Is it infringing on your rights? Probably, do you protest? No you don’t….
    ========================================================================================

    I see this a lot. The only problem is the NFL has said throughout this process (before new rule) that is was ok. So yes, IF my employer said it isn’t ok then I can’t/wouldn’t to it. Since the NFL said it’s the players’ rights to do it, where does this false narrative go from here.
    =============================================

    Work rules change in every job when something becomes bad for the business. There was a time players would be allowed to use social media before and after games. Then it became a negative and they were banned from using it 9 minutes before and after. Nobody cried about free speech then. The players showed they were not going to stop the weekly protest as the league had hoped, it became the biggest news, the fans got pissed, the ratings dropped so they changed the rules.

  80. janvanflac says:
    May 29, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    That’s a fine idea but that assumes that Trump is capable of learning. Obviously he isn’t.
    _________
    Yours is an example of the stupid I referenced. A person super-successful in multiple fields for 40 years before beating the corrupt Establishment in both parties and a woman who outspent him 3 to 1 (and had the help of most of the Media) is far, far more intelligent than you. The booming economy and his success with North Korea should indicate that to even people living in a bubble of cognitive dissonance.

    Players need to bring constructive solutions to the table that involve effort on the part of the police AND the Black community. So far I have heard none beyond empty undefined words, but for some like you that apparently is enough.

  81. cardinealsfan20 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    “You don’t get to determine what offends anybody else”.

    The question to ask yourself is: Why are you so offended? How is someone kneeling during the anthem personally offensive to you? What possible effect does it have on your life?

    To any white person who isn’t ashamed of being white the implication in Kaepernick’s statement is quite offensive. It is a pristine example of broad brush prejudice. What’s worse is that it’s a cover story.

  82. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.
    __________
    ^^^^ More from the “Party of Hate.” There is a reason the Democrat Party is near 90 year lows nationally in seats, and your kind of stupid word-thinking is part of it. TRUMP has kept promises and all you have kept is tears in your eyes.

  83. 1) How does one create unity by protesting in such a controversial manner? 2) Only 15% of the nation recognizes (google it) that what these guys are protesting is even a real problem?

    Perhaps there are much more pressing things we could unite behind and try to accomplish together. I for one would love to see ALS kicked right in the butt, and 100% of Americans that understand what ALS is, and how it affects families world wide agree.

  84. Who the hell are all these people that keep assuming Trump is stupid. He took a $1M loan and is worth Billions. Guarantee not one person on this site could do that today. Guarantee the Ivy League educated politicians couldn’t do it (including the “brilliant” Obama). Let alone, if you look at all of Obama’s policies, he isn’t too smart – giving billions to Iran so they can fund terrorism to kill Americans?…yeah, brilliant 🙄…and I could go one…sounding smart by reading off a TelePrompTer doesn’t make you smart.

  85. How about if the NFL players talk to the NBA players, and the NFL owners find a commissioner capable of actually administering the NFL. Seems like there are many things to be learned in lieu of casting blame. The president has been elected to guide the country, not administer NFL’s problems. That would include the federal courts too.

  87. “Minorities commit the majority of crimes in this country but you don’t want to touch that”.

    So a race or group of people have to collectively be below the average crime rate in order to be entitled to their rights under the Constitution? That’s a pretty weak argument.

  88. “Minorities commit the majority of crimes in this country but you don’t want to touch that”.

    So a race or group of people have to collectively be below the average crime rate in order to be entitled to their rights under the Constitution? That’s a pretty weak argument.
    ___________________________________

    Incorrect – the statement speaks for itself…’you don’t want to touch that’ Blacks make up 7% of the population and commit 80%+ of crime, but you don’t want to touch that.

Leave a Reply

