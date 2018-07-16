Sean Payton’s daughter grills him about playoff loss

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 16, 2018, 6:32 AM EDT
Even when he’s trying to relax with some pre-training camp golf in Lake Tahoe, Sean Payton can’t get away from what happened in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Saints coach was doing an interview with the NFL Network, when they brought in network intern Meghan Payton (his daughter), who asked about the playoff loss to the Vikings.

Specifically, she asked if there was a play he wished he had over, other than the Minnesota Miracle, Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown pass.

“For someone who is really studying that game, there was a third-and-1 before we kicked that field goal [to go up 24-23],” he replied, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “We weren’t able to convert that third-and-1. We kicked a field goal with 20-some seconds left in the game. Had we been able to just get the one yard, we would have easily been able to run the clock down to 3 seconds and hopefully kick the field goal and not give the Vikings another possession.

“So I would say that would be a play I beat myself up over, or we think about a lot and that mattered in that game a lot.”

He also joked that he appreciated his daughter bringing that back up. And since it’s Monday morning and we’re in a good mood, we won’t even rail on the nepotism angle at the league’s own network, because it’s not like he hired her as an assistant coach on his staff or anything.

6 responses to “Sean Payton’s daughter grills him about playoff loss

  1. Yes, Coach, and because you couldn’t convert that simple 3rd and 1, it allowed the Vikings the opportunity to convert one of the luckiest plays this side of the immaculate reception.

    Thus allowing their insufferable fan base reason to crow nonstop over their first postseason win of this last decade.

    Simultaneously making all of their fans instantaneous football experts, lording over everybody with their infinite “wit” and “crack football analysis”. (Gag!)

  2. LOL, you can’t resist a sideswipe at Belichick in a Payton Saints article?? Anyway, Pats have one of the smallest staffs in the league, so they all earn their keep. And Stephen Belichick got into coaching in college (to help him do so he switched from lacrosse to be Rutgers’ long-snapper and learned from Greg Schiano). He joined Pats in 2012 as a coaching assistant and became safeties coach in 2016 and so shares in 3 SB appearances (winning 2). And half the teams in the league wish they had him on their staff in the hope he’s got even just half of his dad’s potential.

  4. wafflestomp says:
    July 16, 2018 at 7:34 am
    Must be Cowboys fan. They seem to worry more about the Vikings than the Vikings fans do. When you hear insufferable fans they ware the ones that come to mind!

  5. Must be Cowboys fan. They seem to worry more about the Vikings than the Vikings fans do. When you hear insufferable fans they ware the ones that come to mind!

    The Cowboys don’t worry about the Vikings much…they helped build a dynasty in the 90’s, so for that we are grateful, Vikings. But as far as insufferable? Have you read what the Viking’s fans post? The Vikes haven’t ever won anything, but don’t tell them that…they beat their chest constantly!

