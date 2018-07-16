Ben McAdoo “at peace” with how he handled Eli Manning benching

Posted by Josh Alper on July 16, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
When former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo broke his post-firing silence last week, he said he “wouldn’t have stood on the table to draft” any of this year’s top prospects to be Eli Manning‘s successor.

McAdoo’s thoughts on that front may be surprising to those who recall how his tenure with the Giants ended. McAdoo benched Manning prior to a Week 13 game in Oakland and gave Geno Smith the start in what some thought was the beginning of the end for Manning with the Giants.

The move was met with a lot of dissatisfaction from the team’s fanbase, particularly when it came to communication from McAdoo and other team brass about how the decision was made. That backlash was followed by McAdoo’s firing after the team lost to Oakland and McAdoo reflected on the move as part of Peter King’s Football Morning in America.

“Right or wrong, I am at peace with how I handled the decision to play quarterbacks other than Eli Manning down the stretch of last season,” McAdoo wrote. “… I was not ending Eli’s career with the Giants; I was making sure we knew what we had behind him with a high draft choice prior to a big quarterback draft. I gave him the option to start the games to keep his streak alive. I understand why he said no, and he was a true pro about it. My bedside manner hurt me that week. I’m working on that. I do think it was special how his former teammates and the fans rallied around him that week. But if there’s one thing I want fans of the Giants to know, it’s that I made this call to try to make the Giants stronger for the future. It probably got me fired, but I believe I did the right thing for the right reasons.”

McAdoo’s overall “bedside manner” loomed large in the piece as he also wrote about the need to be more engaging with the media whenever he returns to coaching. McAdoo said a friend told him he sounded like “an oaf” and needs to work on finding a way to “expand on my answers without giving away any secrets.”

45 responses to “Ben McAdoo “at peace” with how he handled Eli Manning benching

  3. That benching made no sense on any level. McAdoo was in over his head, the move akin to the desperate flail of a dying gazelle in the grasp of a lion. Knee jerk snap decision to bench Eli… to find out, “what you had in Geno Smith” is high comedy.

  4. Or just learn from Doug Pederson – he explains almost everything they’re doing in his pressers and won a Super Bowl.

  5. How can he be at peace with it? I understand it is a team game but because of his ineptitude at coaching, he had to end an amazing iron man personal streak. Im not even a Giants fan and I am not even at peace with it. And then to flip 180 the next week and put him back in – SMH.

  7. “I handled the decision to play quarterbacks other than Eli Manning”

    Quarterbacks? As in Plural? Did I miss Webb playing at some point?

  11. He didn’t even play Davis Webb. I can get the benching of Manning, but to not play the rookie QB? No wonder he’s a FORMER Giants head coach.

  12. He should have started Eli in that game and played Webb after halftime. It made no sense to start Smith.

  14. It was not that he benched Manning. He sucks… it was that he had to find out what was behind him…they made Manning look like a pro bowler. Thier tape does not lie.

  16. I’m saying Geno Smith, though, really a qb who’s not even on your former roster now.

  18. dlw492
    Stupid comment.
    Mike Tice has quite a bit of success as a head coach actually. And was being paid a pultry amount and could not hire coordinators.

  20. Giants had a horrible offensive line AND tons of injuries—in 2016—and went into the next season with hardly any changes–and were even worse in 2017. And McAdoo spent most of his time ripping QB play–nobody could make plays with the protection that line gave. Nor did it seem McAdoo could scheme or get through to Flowers or anybody. Or move Flowers to RT.

    It is also somewhat rare that…an NFL coach could have SEVERAL high profile defensive players get suspended for–“conduct detrimental to the team.” McAdoo may have some ability with Xs and Os, but not in relating to his players.

    Hopefully, he finds the cabin where Ray Handley lives and sets up shop. He didn’t handle anything well with the Giants the past few years and only got the job because they panic fired Tom Coughlin and had no choice but promote him or lose him.

    Which would have been great–the Eagles were going to hire him–and Giants could have gotten Doug Pederson!

  21. I didn’t like Mcdoodoo either, but at 2-9 why NOT see if you have anything in the other QB’s…
    See if you have a keepr or boost some trade value.
    No sense in letting Eli get killed in the last few wasted games…

  22. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    Seriously?? I would say not getting suspended for selling fake game worn jerseys was catching a break!!
    ——–
    No not seriously. I was being quite the opposite of serious. Which is also called sarcasm.

  26. I don’t understand the hate for McAdoo. Didn’t the Giants go 11-5 in 2016??? And he benched Eli who was terrible last year. Big deal!

  27. A lot of people including Giants fans didnt like benching Eli but were ok with the concept of it, it was just the fact that he played Geno over Webb that turned everyone against it. When he did that all the people who thought it was the prudent thing to do, started realizing that he wasnt doing it for the prudent reason. He wasnt doing it to see if the future franchise Qb was on the roster. He was doing it as a way to shift the blame.

    That he was hoping that Geno would come in and win a game or 2 for him so he could say “See it wasnt me, Eli just doesnt have anything left, see what I did when I had a semi-competent Qb, imagine if I had 1 of those young studs coming out next year, remember I went 11-5, 1 better then Chip Kelly his 1st year!”

    Imo its why he came out and said he wouldnt have drafted any of those Qbs this year, bc he thinks if he says that people will buy his BS on benching Eli for Geno Smith. Fact is he wanted to show ownership it was time to find Eli’s replacement, that way he could enhance his chances of keeping his job for the next few years by drafting one of those young QBs and binding their careers together.

    Very rarely does the Jeff Fisher situation happen. Where a coach drafts a QB very high then gets fired the next year. Usually owners like to keep the coaching staff in place to give the huge investment they just made in a young kid the best chance to succeed.

    Mcadoo knew that and tried to take advantage. The fact that it blew up in his face bc it all hinged on Geno Smith not playing like Geno Smith shows how bad a coach he was.

    Rich Kotite 2.0.

  28. Another day, another “Ben McAdoo says” story. Was America really clamoring for this?

  29. This guy had no business being a head coach to begin with. I don’t see how he could be at peace not only with the Manning situation, but with completely running the team into the ground.

  31. when is this tool gonna shut his trap? we all saw him with the hair and the stupid cliches when he spoke to the media. I’ve seen bad head coaching in my time as a jets fan….but this guy was an embarrassment.

  32. It’s amazing that the NFL caught the only guy in the league whose peeps sold inauthentic “game worn” jerseys. Maybe those investigators can find out who killed Jimmy Hoffa?

  34. People keep saying Eagles were gonna hirer Mcadoo but to me it doesnt seem that believable. I know he had interviews, and was a finalist, but I dont think they were ever at the “hes the guy part”. For the simple fact everyone knew he was going to be the next Giants next head coach.

    I think the Eagles knew he was going to the Giants so they never really got serious about it.

    There real targets were Adam Gase, Sean Peyton, and Gus Bradley. When Gase signed, Peyton didnt part ways and re-up, and Bradley didnt get fired, thats when they restarted the search and started casting a wider net. Thats when Coughlin and Pederson became actual targets.

  37. mcadoo is a terrible coach, he was a clipboard holding OC in Green Bay just like Joe Philbin and GB gladly let both of them go be head coaches elsewhere and didnt miss a beat. He and Philbin neither were smart enough to call plays, they were only ‘involved in game planning’.
    why we are even wasting words on the likes of a Ben McAdoo or taking what he says seriously is rather perplexing

  38. dlw492 says:
    July 16, 2018 at 11:00 am
    Why do we keep interviewing this guy??
    Who’s next??
    Mike Tice, Tony Sporano, Cam Cameron, Dave Wannstedt??
    Jeez..

    ..actually I believe Rich Kotite is the next inline to be interviewed,then Chip Kelly

  39. mcadoo is a terrible coach, he was a clipboard holding OC in Green Bay just like Joe Philbin and GB gladly let both of them go be head coaches elsewhere and didnt miss a beat. He and Philbin neither were smart enough to call plays, they were only ‘involved in game planning’. why we are even wasting words on the likes of a Ben McAdoo or taking what he says seriously is rather perplexing
    ======

    Sounds an awful lot like their mentor………..

  41. Rich Kotite 2.0
    =====

    Perhaps.. aside from..

    The tragic death of an All-Pro (Jerome Brown)
    The departure of a legend (Reggie White)
    And the downfall of a revolutionary QB (Randall Cunningham)

    Probably no coincidence Kotite fell off the face of the earth.

  42. What’s with all the mcadoo bs? He’s out of a job isn’t he? Opening his mouth about what a poor job he did isn’t likely to help find another job.

  43. He fails to seem to realize that he’s burning bridges every time he opens his mouth. If he wants to get back in the league somehow or in some capacity.

