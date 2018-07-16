Avoiding another deadline snafu on franchise tag deadline day

Getty Images

Whether it’s the restructuring of the Elvis Dumervil contract in Denver or the failed Browns-Bengals trade for AJ McCarron, the deadline-driven NFL requires certain i’s to be dotted and t’s to be crossed before deals are done.

As to the franchise-tagged players who will (or won’t) have long-term deals before Monday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, their teams and their agents need to keep one important fact in mind: It’s not enough to simply reach an agreement by then.

Last week, the league office sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the logistics associated with finalizing long-term contracts before the looming deadline. Per a source with knowledge of the memo, the following items must be submitted to the league office before 4:00 p.m. ET: (1) a formal message reporting the signing; (2) an ECRS form (whatever that is); and (3) a .pdf or fax copy of the contract signed by both the club and player.

So be advised, agents and teams. Your effort to work out a long-term deal must allow for enough time to get these various things done before that multi-year carriage becomes a one-year pumpkin.