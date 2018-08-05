Mr. Irrelevant could soon be anything but in Denver

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2018, 6:23 PM EDT
AP

For the first time in three years, the Broncos have known for months who they’ll starting quarterback will be. But there’s an unlikely competition for the No. 2 spot, and the guy taken last in the 2017 draft has a real chance to win it.

Chad Kelly, low-level seventh-rounder, could actually beat out 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch to be the understudy to Case Keenum. Kelly helped his case during a Sunday scrimmage.

“Chad looked good,” coach Vance Joseph told reporters. “I think he threw two touchdowns within five plays. Yeah, he looked good.”

Joseph said Kelly has yet to get any practice reps with the second-team offense, but Joseph didn’t rule it out.

“It could happen in the future,” Joseph said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s always been a playmaker. You watch his college tape two years ago, he just makes plays. It doesn’t always look pretty, but he just makes plays.”

Does Kelly think he deserves reps with the second offense?

“No, I just have to keep on performing to the best of my ability,” Kelly told reporters. “Go out there and try to execute whatever play call is called, find the open guy and bring my team down the field. Whether it’s with the ones, twos or threes, I’m focused on trying to get better in the classroom and out here on the football field.”

On the field, Kelly is simply trying to win over his teammates.

“[Quarterbacks] Coach [Mike] Sullivan preaches, ‘You’ve got to market yourself in the huddle,'” Kelly said. “‘You’ve got to go in there confident, you’ve got to go in there making sure those guys have a sense of urgency of completing this play and doing well during the play, and everybody’s doing their jobs.'”

So what does he plan to do as he stakes a claim for the backup job as the preseason begins?

“Just keep completing the football, making great decisions with the ball in my hands, making sure we end every drive ends in a kick — whether it’s an extra point, a punt or a field goal,” Kelly said. “I’m excited for this opportunity. A lot of these guys are excited to get out there and have fun. We haven’t played football in a year — myself two years — so it’ll be fun to get out there with those guys and execute.”

With Keenum only under contract for two years, Kelly could end up being the future of the position for the Broncos, cementing the connection between Hall of Famer John Elway, who drafted Kelly, and Kelly’s uncle, Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

24 responses to “Mr. Irrelevant could soon be anything but in Denver

  3. Tim Tebow had a better nfl career than Paxton Lynch. Lynch seems very comfortable and happy in his interviews these days…almost as if he is relieved he doesn’t have to worry about starting.

    All 3 of these guys will be playing this year. Keenum will eventually start throwing picks in the 4th quarter like he did last year and broncos fans will call for his immediate benching. I see them making a play for Foles before next season.

  5. taintedsaints2009 says:
    August 5, 2018 at 6:45 pm
    ————

    After the Vikings realize Cousins is a stiff and can’t beat a good team they will be wishing they held on to Keenum

  7. I wish Keemun the best. He is a good dude, and a great teammate. Time will tell if he can consistently put up good numbers, but now he has the chance. I’ll take Cousin’s over 4000 yards and 25+ TD’s every year as a starter though. That was on a team where he didn’t have near the weapons he now has on offense, and a defense that can keep a lead. Going up against the #1 defense in practice every day is just gonna make him better.

    #Skol

  9. John Elway drafting Lynch was flippin awesome. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy (Elway).

    Yah, and as a GM for the Broncos, Denver has the third best record in the NFL. Two SBs, one Lombardi. How is your team doing? Tick tock, right here.

  10. floridasonlychargersfan: You make it sound as if sliding into Mia Khalifa’s DMs was a bad thing??? I say good for him! I wish I had that moxie when I was a kid… Besides who wouldn’t want to chill with Mia Khalifa?!

  11. He’s always been a playmaker. You watch his college tape two years ago, he just makes plays. It doesn’t always look pretty, but he just makes plays.”
    =============================================================

    Your team had a quarterback who made plays. And he took over a losing team and beat the Steelers in the playoffs. he was cut because he didn’t look pretty doing it.

  12. When Lynch started crying like a baby on draft day you knew he wasn’t doing to have the mental toughness to be an NFL QB. Dude just doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude to play in the NFL.

  13. When I read the title of this article I wasn’t sure of whom they were talking about…..afterall, there team if full of MR. IRRELEVANTS……..

  14. Yes he messed up in college but the past year he has kept his eyes in the prize.As Bill Bellicheck says it does not matter were you were drafted you have to earn your place on the field.I hope he gets a shot at the title

  15. Kelly wasn’t drafted last due to talent but because of what’s between his ears and injuries. Heard this same talk last season from the local talk radio here so not surprised he’s made even Loren progress. Also seems to have squared himself away mentally. He could turn into a legit player soon.

  16. From a distance it’s interesting to see Bronco fans so fired up for Case, when you look at Elways record for judging QB talent. I think a late 7th rounder competing for the #2 job in year one says more about Lynch’s play than anything else.

  17. Watched him give Nick Saban’s defense all they could handle at Ole Miss. The kid can play.

  19. taintedsaints2009
    Lol. Start throwing picks in the 4th Quarter?
    Guess I watched a different season for Keenum than you.

    You sound like a Saints fan still but hurt over a certain clitch 4th quarter TOUCHDOWN by Keenum..

  22. I wish Keemun the best. He is a good dude, and a great teammate. Time will tell if he can consistently put up good numbers, but now he has the chance. I’ll take Cousin’s over 4000 yards and 25+ TD’s every year as a starter though. That was on a team where he didn’t have near the weapons he now has on offense, and a defense that can keep a lead. Going up against the #1 defense in practice every day is just gonna make him better.

    #Skol

    How did that work out in the playoffs last year? #skol? No #foles? Yessir!

  23. I saw Case Keenum rip our hearts out up close and personal twice last year (and once the year before that with the Rams). I just don’t get the fascination with Cousins. It’s perplexing.

    Now I’m reading all of these clips from Vikings’ players about how great he is. What? Do you realize what the last guy did for you last year? This dude hasn’t thrown an official pass for you yet and he’s great?

    Perplexing indeed…

    Glad Keenum is gone from the NFC North.

  24. Any news on the Marquette King meltdown in practice yesterday? Lol The real Mr. Irrelevant!

