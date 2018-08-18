Falcons not concerned about Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of Matt Ryan

AP

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was one of the many who received a negative assessment from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ryan and the Falcons claim to not be bothered by it.

“I’ve played for 11 years,” Ryan told Dan Patrick on Thursday, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And so I’ve heard my fair share of trash talking from a lot of different people. If this stuff kept me up at night, I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing. So I don’t pay too much mind to it. I’m about winning games, and I’m about being the absolute best player that I can be. So that’s kind of my thoughts on it.”

Said Ramsey, in his tour-de-force comments to GQ: “I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care. You know what that tells me? That tells me [Kyle] Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got [Jimmy] Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name — land now [Ryan] has this bad year? All right, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

Ryan’s current coach brushed off the notion that Ramsey’s opinions would alter the manner in which the Falcons handle themselves.

“We don’t rely on anybody outside of our building to help get us ready,” coach Dan Quinn said, per Ledbetter. “What we do is about us. Our attitude, our style, and so the bulletin-board material you can throw to somebody else. For us, it’s about our team and the way that we go. We don’t have to wait on anybody else to get us real pumped up to play well. We are already ready to rock.”

The Falcons likely will be ready to rock next Saturday, when they face — you guessed it — the Jaguars and Jalen Ramsey in the all-important third preseason game.