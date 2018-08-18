Packers add running back LeShun Daniels

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
The Packers have signed a journeyman tailback, due to the retirement of another journeyman tailback.

LeShun Daniels has joined the Packers, contemporaneously with the placement of Akeem Judd on the reserve/retired list.

Judd, an undrafted free agent in 2017, joined the Packers on August 6. He had six carries for 19 yards in the preseason opener, but only three yards on five carries against the Steelers on Thursday night.

Daniels had been waived by Washington in March. He appeared in four games for Washington last season.

16 responses to “Packers add running back LeShun Daniels

  1. Since when is an undrafted free agent with one season under his belt a journeyman? Shouldn’t that term be reserved for players in the league for at least 3-4 years as at least a 2nd stringer who has managed to get on the field a little?

  2. Both the players discussed in this article are not making the final 53.

    Moving on..

    I will say that I am looking forward to seeing Jamaal Williams get his starters carries the first 2 weeks of the season while Aaron Jones is out. Starting week 3 that one two punch in the backfield will be nothing but a positive asset to this offense.

    Ty Montgomery I have noticed this pre season being used like he should be used as a pass catching RB with WR skills.

    22 days till week 1 kickoff Packers Fans!

    Are we ready?

    Hell yeah we are!☝️✊👏🏈

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!

  6. Funnily enough, the Packers defense scored more this week than the vaunted, offseason championship winning Minnesota Vikings Offense.

    Lol. The Vikings will win the division. We don’t put a whole lot into the preseason like you packer fans. Week 2 can’t come here soon enough, we’ll shut your traps up hopefully for good. You won’t score 10 points against our defense.

  7. “You won’t score 10 points against our defense”

    ==============

    Noted.

    That one is going to come back and bite ya kiddo.😄

  9. Flair, it’s not your defense. You’ll be watching someone else compete – probably more interested in your “fantasy” results.

    What you mean is – the Vikings BETTER win the North – right? They are afterall the defending North Champions….and, they bought a lot of expensive talent.

    They’ll play the games and we’ll see how those games turn out. I would guess that you’ll be nowhere to be found if and when the Vikes don’t perform.

  10. The pack has made a obvious attempt to give hundley as much playing time as possible as in, he Will be the backup. In doing so they also abandoned the run game to again get him reps passing the ball.

  11. freefromwhatyouare says:
    August 18, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Noted.
    That one is going to come back and bite ya kiddo

    freefromwhatyouare says:
    August 18, 2018 at 6:27 pm
    Will be “going” great after 3pm cst Sept. 16th when all you crying Barneys tuck tail and run back to your holes

    ///////////////////////////

    Not as much as the above statement will come back and “bite” you. I thought pack fan was taking one game at a time?

  13. flairoholic says:.

    Lol. The Vikings will win the division. We don’t put a whole lot into the preseason like you packer fans. Week 2 can’t come here soon enough, we’ll shut your traps up hopefully for good. You won’t score 10 points against our defense.

    —————————

    Ok! Y’all said that about the Eagles, too.

    We’ve seen how to beat your pathetic defense. And your offensive line is a sieve. You’ll be dealing with an entirely different packers defense come week 2.

    I wouldn’t doubt it if the Packers/Vikings split the games this year, but old Firehose won’t be good enough to win at Lambeau week 2.

  14. irishgary says:
    August 18, 2018 at 8:21 pm
    @flvikings

    You actually save other people’s post?????

    How sad

    //////////////////////

    It was posted a half hour before the other. Kinda like I didn’t save your post. It’s called copy and paste. It’s sad you don’t know how to do that.

  16. Oh my God give it a rest Viking fans. This is a story about a camp body retiring and another camp body being picked up. We don’t need to hear from you on every nothing packer story. How insecure are you guys!?

