49ers place Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve

AP

Running back Jerick McKinnon‘s first season with the 49ers ended before it started when he tore his ACL in practice on Saturday and the team officially removed him from the active roster on Monday.

McKinnon has been placed on injured reserve and will spend the rest of the year recovering from the injury. Alfred Morris and Matt Breida are set to carry the load in the backfield with McKinnon out of the picture.

The 49ers also placed safety Marcell Harris on injured reserve. The sixth-round pick hurt his hamstring this summer and can be designated for return later this year.

The 49ers filled the roster spots by signing defensive back Antone Exum and offensive lineman Matt Tobin. Exum played two games for the Niners last year and was released over the weekend. Tobin failed to make the Patriots this summer and has 57 games of experience with the Seahawks and Eagles.