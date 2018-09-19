Vance Joseph says Broncos were too cautious defensively against Raiders

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw just three incomplete passes in Sunday’s 20-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. And while Denver did enough to get the victory, head coach Vance Joseph wasn’t happy with the game plan they implemented against Oakland.

According to Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press, Joseph wishes they hadn’t been so conservative defensively.

“I thought yesterday defensively that we didn’t play aggressively enough in the first half, and that’s on me,” Joseph said Monday. “This offense obviously poses problems because they come in with a lot of different weapons, a lot of different matchup issues.

“So, we played way too cautious. Our defense is based on rushing five, playing press-man coverage. And in the first half we didn’t do that. And it showed, we were really non-aggressive and they took advantage of us. In the second half, we got more aggressive and it showed and we played better. But that’s on me.”

Carr completed 29 of 32 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. He was 18 of 19 for 153 yards in the first half with Denver playing soft coverages against Oakland.

Joseph said it was his fault and that a coach “can over-game plan.”

The Broncos are 2-0 anyway with wins over the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.